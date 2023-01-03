Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
KATU.com
Dove Lewis hopeful to return to full 24/7 emergency pet coverage soon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital is one step closer to restoring its 24-hour emergency service for pets. The ER will now be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for walk-ins. All of this comes two months after the hospital cut its hours to deal with...
KATU.com
Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
KATU.com
Multnomah County Library breaks ground on new, expanded library
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Library is breaking ground on one of the first of its library building projects: Holgate Library, a brand new, two-story building at the same location. The new library will be triple the size of the current 6,400 square foot space to a total of...
KATU.com
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
KATU.com
I-84 to close in both directions at I-205 this weekend for TriMet construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange for TriMet’s A Better Red construction, starting on Friday night and ending early Sunday morning. The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, January 6, and end 4 a.m. on Sunday, January...
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
KATU.com
Driver eludes and hits police vehicle, destroys two planter boxes in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took two suspects into custody Friday night after they ran from police, hitting a police vehicle, and damaging two planter boxes. Just about 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 6900 block of North Olympia Street on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a stolen 2011 Subaru Outback, parked, and with two unconscious people inside.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
KATU.com
Portland Police find a 10-year-old driving a stolen car out of a fast-food restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police caught a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car after spotting the child speeding out of a North Portland fast food restaurant parking lot early Friday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Portland Police officer on patrol near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Things improve in a roundabout way for some residents
BEAVERTON, Ore. — How frustrated do you get while stuck behind road construction?. We told you about a neighborhood in September virtually trapped by the construction all around them. So, how are they doing now?. We paid them a visit this week and found they are breathing a bit...
KATU.com
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
KATU.com
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
KATU.com
Portland leaders look to address mental health, drug concerns: 'The city seems complacent'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Business owners in Multnomah County said as they see increasing challenges with mental health and drug use, they're worried about public safety. People are now putting pressure on local leaders to make changes. This follows a brutal attack at a MAX station in Gresham where police...
KATU.com
What to Know about the Housing Market Right Now
What does 2023 hold for Portland's once-hot housing market? Realtor Michelle Maida joined us to share some important information for both buyers and sellers as we kick off a new year!
KATU.com
Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
KATU.com
Portland Police arrest three on reckless driving charges; 3 illegal guns seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.
KATU.com
Public charter school works on repairs after storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — A public charter school is asking for community help repairing its school after the Christmas Eve storm caused extensive damage. Rockwood Preparatory Academy sustained major damage from the power outages, followed by below-freezing temperatures. The storm caused extensive flooding in many classrooms, and the entire heating...
KATU.com
Mother and young child hit, seriously injured by driver in Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A mother and her young child are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver Thursday morning in Forest Grove, police officials said. Authorities said the mother was pushing the child in a stroller near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street when they were both struck by someone in a large pickup truck.
