KATU.com

Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Driver eludes and hits police vehicle, destroys two planter boxes in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took two suspects into custody Friday night after they ran from police, hitting a police vehicle, and damaging two planter boxes. Just about 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 6900 block of North Olympia Street on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a stolen 2011 Subaru Outback, parked, and with two unconscious people inside.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police arrest three on reckless driving charges; 3 illegal guns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Public charter school works on repairs after storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A public charter school is asking for community help repairing its school after the Christmas Eve storm caused extensive damage. Rockwood Preparatory Academy sustained major damage from the power outages, followed by below-freezing temperatures. The storm caused extensive flooding in many classrooms, and the entire heating...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mother and young child hit, seriously injured by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A mother and her young child are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver Thursday morning in Forest Grove, police officials said. Authorities said the mother was pushing the child in a stroller near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street when they were both struck by someone in a large pickup truck.
FOREST GROVE, OR

