ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeqCN_0k2FLiye00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

Scott is isolating at home and is experiencing very minor symptoms, city officials said.

“Mayor Scott is continuing to work while isolating because of his positive COVID test. He is feeling OK and has some minor symptoms,” the mayor’s spokesperson said.

Scott was sworn in for his second term as Little Rock mayor Sunday.

Mayor Frank Scott Junior sworn in for second term as Little Rock Mayor

Since nine other members of the Board were at the ceremony, city officials have decided to postpone Tuesday’s night city board meeting.

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

The board meeting is rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Centre at University Park, located at 6401 West 12th Street.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 3

SonOfLiberty
4d ago

Let me guess: he’s fully vaccinated, right? Call me cynical but if I had my dog vaccinated for rabies and he STILL got rabies I’d be ticked off and asking a lot of questions

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday (Jan. 6) it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy