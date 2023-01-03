ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hollywood liberals make hay of GOP’s House Speaker fight

Left-leaning Hollywood stars are relishing the ongoing showdown among House Republicans as the lawmakers in the 118th Congress struggle to elect a Speaker. The drama to choose a Speaker played out for the third day in a row on Thursday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), for the seventh time, fell short in reaching the 218 votes needed to secure the gavel.
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos,” even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
Cuellar says Republicans shouldn’t count on him for help

One of the House’s most conservative Democrats said Thursday that he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker — and he wouldn’t give the assistance if he were asked. “They’ve got the majority,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said. “They need to figure...

