ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbJfU_0k2FLNdV00

Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars.

“For me personally, just to see all this, it’s… I’ve been down in SWFL for 35+ years and it’s pretty special,” Kevin Giles said. “It’s 90+ days since the event and this I think helps everybody. Everybody knows this area, there’s nothing quite like it within 100 miles either way.”

Giles lives and loves the vibes that are Fort Myers Beach. He’s working parking cars here for years and putting away chairs. He said today alone, 1500+ people laid out their towels and walked along the water.

“We’re from Pensacola, originally Indiana and Michigan,” Toby and Shawn Allbright said.

Cameron Cecere is from Rochester, New York.

The Sterchi sisters came from Chicago.

“New Mexico, Ontario, London, Mexico, a lot of Colorado, places I’ve never seen them come down here before… they’re like Florida is the place to be,” Giles said.

They look, point and play on debris. Everyone comes for different reasons.

“Honestly after everything that’s happened with hurricane Ian, I wanted to see the community and just reminisce,” Cecere said.

“We’re going to go have a cocktail at the local establishment, try to support the community and just kind of see how it looked after the storm, all the devastation,” Toby Allbright added.

One thing these folks didn’t expect was the crowd.

“I was surprised to see like, even, it was kind of hard to get parking too,” Teagan Sterchi said.

“Christmas through now has been about as busy as you can be even with the chilly weather, it was really really busy,” Giles added.

No matter what devastation we’ve seen, the southwest Florida sunsets stay the same and remind us of what’s ahead.

“This is just the beginning, I can tell,” Cecere said.

“It’ll be even better and more colorful,” Giles added.

If you do decide to make your way over to the beach, remember there are people who lost everything and are trying to rebuild. Be respectful.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'

Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
FORT MYERS, FL
macaronikid.com

Allow me to re-introduce myself

Since starting this Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach edition of Macaroni KID, we've significantly grown both in subscribers and social media following! I think it's high time that I reintroduce myself to you all. I am a real person and a local parent, just like you! I thought I'd put a face to the name, to help you get to know me. As always, if you need to contact me, you can do so via email, Facebook or Instagram!
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?

We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples

DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Gathering Place could be closing due to nearly 400% rent hike

A cherished restaurant in Fort Myers says it will close its doors unless something changes this month. Tony Clark, one of the owners of The Gathering Place, says the property owners have every right to raise their prices, but a nearly 400% increase is a hurdle they can’t overcome. He, along with many others who love the restaurant, got emotional, realizing The Gathering Place could be in its final days.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022

More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy