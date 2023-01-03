ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds

People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
WASHINGTON STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym

A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song

People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices

Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
Young Thug Judge Reads Lyrics to ‘Slime Sh!t’ in Court

The judge in the Young Thug YSL RICO case read lyrics to one of the Atlanta rapper's songs in court. Young Thug's trial began this week with jury selection. During a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Judge Ural Glanville went over a macro view of the prosecution's case for jurors, which included him reciting excerpts from the 2016 Thugger song "Slime Shit."
50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series

50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen. On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.
Reddit Split After Frustrated Mom Removes Her Teen Son’s Bedroom Door

Raising children is tough as parents constantly worry about the well-being of their kids. However, one mom is questioning if she took things too far after she "indefinitely" removed her 16-year-old son's door from his bedroom. The mother-of-two took to Reddit explaining the incident happened after a scary moment in...
Actress Julia Fox Appears to Confirm Drake Took Her on a Date

Drake has dated plenty of famous celebs in the past, and apparently, he once went on a date with actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star recently appeared to confirm that Drizzy took her on a date. On Thursday (Jan. 5), a video surfaced of Julia Fox's appearance on Watch...
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Himself, Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Snoop Dogg said he was intimidated by Dionne Warwick after she scolded him and the late Tupac Shakur over their misogynistic lyrics years ago. In the new CNN film Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Over, which premiered last Sunday (Jan. 1), the veteran soul singer recalled organizing a meeting with some of hip-hop's prominent gangsta rappers in the 1990s to discuss the misogynistic lyrics she's been hearing in their music.
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years

Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
