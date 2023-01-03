ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside a New York City Town House Where Color, Pattern, and Pizzazz Win Out

AD100 designer Rayman Boozer, founder of interiors company Apartment 48, loves pretty rooms. For this project, a brownstone on New York’s Upper East Side, he wanted to open up the space with vivid colors and interesting textures while highlighting the lovely outdoor garden. “Having a pretty room is really important to me. I always want it to be pretty while also being something that you can relax in,” he says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
momooze.com

Give Your Master Bedroom A Much-Needed Makeover

Maybe you went home one night and realized your bedroom is no longer as relaxing as it used to be. Or perhaps you suddenly felt like you no longer connect to the color palette and the other elements inside your personal space. No matter the reason, you’re here because you’ve...
SheKnows

Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!

Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

11 of the Most Unique, One-of-a-Kind Homes We Saw in 2022

Home means something different to everyone — whether it be a studio apartment, a classic colonial, or something more unconventional — but it’s always a delight to see how people furnish and live in their respective homes. Lucky for me, I’ve gotten to peek into some pretty unique and jaw-dropping homes this year, from a renovated school bus house-on-wheels, to a guest house made with straw bales, to a cabin on stilts in South Africa. Read on for 11 of the most one-of-a-kind homes Apartment Therapy toured this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
homedit.com

Row House Architecture: The Origins and Variety of This Style

A row house is a common architectural style in large historic cities worldwide. While it has origins as low-budget housing, row houses have a unique style beloved by many home buyers. Row homes are desirable in cities with charming historic districts like New York and Boston, where they are most...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy