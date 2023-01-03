Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a New York City Town House Where Color, Pattern, and Pizzazz Win Out
AD100 designer Rayman Boozer, founder of interiors company Apartment 48, loves pretty rooms. For this project, a brownstone on New York’s Upper East Side, he wanted to open up the space with vivid colors and interesting textures while highlighting the lovely outdoor garden. “Having a pretty room is really important to me. I always want it to be pretty while also being something that you can relax in,” he says.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
I live with my cat in a 388-square-foot tiny home in a national forest. Here's what it's really like.
I moved from Minnesota to Southern California to live in a custom-fitted tiny home in the woods with tons of windows, a lofted bed space, and a deck.
This Is Why You Should Really Paint Your Bedroom Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent
A few years ago, I was helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. My job was to paint everything — the walls, any built-in shelving, and the ceilings. I left every job splattered with paint (thank god for hats), but with a great sense of accomplishment. And that was the only time I ever painted ceilings.
momooze.com
Give Your Master Bedroom A Much-Needed Makeover
Maybe you went home one night and realized your bedroom is no longer as relaxing as it used to be. Or perhaps you suddenly felt like you no longer connect to the color palette and the other elements inside your personal space. No matter the reason, you’re here because you’ve...
A 23-year-old brings in up to $10,000 a month teaching Manhattan's luxury real-estate agents how to make TikTok videos
Lizza Prigozhina helped one real-estate agent gain 600,000 TikTok followers. That broker and real-estate site Curbed detailed what she teaches them.
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
Woman Paints Mini-Fridge a Bold Pink Color and It’s Actually Really Cool
This was risky but you know what they say: no risk, no reward!
SheKnows
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio Is Selling Her Pristine Manhattan Penthouse Of 17 Years for a Small Profit — See the Photos!
After nearly 20 years of living the high life in a Manhattan penthouse, supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio is ready to turn a new leaf with her living space. Around 17 years ago, Ambrósio acquired the 1,600-square-foot duplex for a little less than $2 million, and is ready to sell it for $2.75 million.
11 of the Most Unique, One-of-a-Kind Homes We Saw in 2022
Home means something different to everyone — whether it be a studio apartment, a classic colonial, or something more unconventional — but it’s always a delight to see how people furnish and live in their respective homes. Lucky for me, I’ve gotten to peek into some pretty unique and jaw-dropping homes this year, from a renovated school bus house-on-wheels, to a guest house made with straw bales, to a cabin on stilts in South Africa. Read on for 11 of the most one-of-a-kind homes Apartment Therapy toured this year.
Reviewers Love These 'Super Comfortable' No. 1 Best-Selling Flats From Amazon, And They're On Sale Now
There's nothing like a great pair of flats. Even the best shoes for women can be uncomfortable at times. Sometimes you just want to slip your feet into comfortable, cozy shoes that feel good and look good, too—and ones that won't break the bank. Believe it or not, shoes that fit all these criteria can be difficult to find.
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
homedit.com
Row House Architecture: The Origins and Variety of This Style
A row house is a common architectural style in large historic cities worldwide. While it has origins as low-budget housing, row houses have a unique style beloved by many home buyers. Row homes are desirable in cities with charming historic districts like New York and Boston, where they are most...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0