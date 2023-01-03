Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Fire burns at former home of missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire was ablaze Friday afternoon at the former home of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. According to ABC 6 News’ sister station WCVB, heavy smoke and flames were seen outside of the home on Jerusalem Road in Cohasset.
ABC6.com
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
ABC6.com
Police: Woonsocket man suffers gunshot wound to wrist
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 24-year-old man from Woonsocket was hospitalized Friday night after being shot. Police Chief Thomas Oates said police received a call around just before 6 p.m. for “either fireworks or shots fired.”. When police responded to the scene at the corner of Hamilton Street...
ABC6.com
Charlestown police: bus veers off road and hits tree, causing multiple injuries
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple people were injured after a bus crashed on Kings Factory Road on Friday. Police said a limousine style bus was driving on Kings Factory Road around 5 p.m. The bus veered off the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree. According to...
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
Man stabbed in Providence; suspect in custody
The victim told the officers he'd been stabbed inside nearby home.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of forcefully exposing himself to child in Warwick Mall restroom
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is facing charges after allegedly forcefully exposing himself to a child in a Warwick Mall restroom. The Warwick Police Department said that on Dec. 7, officers responded to the mall after getting a report about a sexual assault. A boy reported that...
fallriverreporter.com
Murder trial of New Bedford man accused of killing 25-year-old Jorge Vieira of Fall River set to begin
The murder trial of a New Bedford man accused of killing a Fall River man is set to begin Monday in Fall River Superior court. A then 23-year-old Nathan Silva is accused of stabbing to death 25-year-old Jorge Vieira. Just before 7:30 a.m., on Saturday January 11, 2020, Fall River...
Fall River Car Break-in Suspect Takes Candy, Leaves Sneakers
On today's episode of "How Dumb Can You Be," we turn to a story out of Fall River where it appears someone broke into a car -- but it's what the alleged thief left behind that has a couple scratching their heads. Jessica and Charles Denmead woke up Thursday morning...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
Comments / 0