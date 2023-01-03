Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Trash Collection Schedule
Due to the upcoming Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023, the trash collection schedule by the City of Paris will be temporarily changed as follows:. If your regular scheduled day is Tuesday, we will collect on Wednesday, January 18. If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we...
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Receives Jobs And Education For Texans (JET) Grant
Pictured above: Juan Sanchez works with the Miller. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) had issued over $54 million for 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants. “Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training...
easttexasradio.com
Third Time Is Charm
The 911 landline to the Sulphur Springs Police Department went down again Thursday for the third time since Dec. 20. Cell phone service to 911 was intermittent. Anyone with an emergency should call 903-439-3719.
easttexasradio.com
MPISD – News
The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders at the UCA Southwest Regional in San Antonio. MPHS Cheerleaders place 2nd at UCA Southwest Regional. Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders participated in their final competition of the first semester on Saturday, December 17, at the UCA Southwest Regional on the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio. In the Game Day Super Large Varsity division, they competed against four other schools, tying for 2nd place overall with a score of 86.4.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)
Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
PJC Students To Be Awarded $1500 or $500; Special Registration Saturday
Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students are not eligible for the programs. “We know these are tough times for many people,” said PJC President, Dr. Pam...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 05)
Paris Police arrested Bobby Dale Martin, 55, of Paris, at his residence at 11:31 Wednesday morning. Martin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with injury of a child or elderly or disabled person. They transported Martin to the Lamar County Jail. Leslie Gene Goodman. Leslie Gene Goodman, 62, of...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)
There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation. Police worked forgery in...
KLTV
Greenville shooting leaves 1 injured; investigation ongoing
GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Templeton in reference to a possible shooting on December 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Michael Anthony Garcia was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Violation of Probation. The probations warrants were related for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Laron Dwayne Ross was arrested in Hopkins...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jury Duty for Monday Jan 9 Cancelled
The jury panel summoned to appear Monday morning at 8:30 for the 8th District Court in Hopkins County has been cancelled. Those receiving summonses for jury duty do not need to appear.
KXII.com
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
easttexasradio.com
Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport
Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
easttexasradio.com
PLCHD Covid Update
The latest Covid report issued Wednesday by the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows 1 new fatality from the virus. There are currently 148 active cases of the disease, 20 positive PCR tests and 71 positive Antigen tests. Cases of Covid may be higher, because many people are self testing and not reporting their results.
easttexasradio.com
Two Officer-Involved Fatal Shootings Identified
The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting last Monday was Randy Wayne Tadlock, 43. It occurred in the area of Holiday Drive after Tadlock threatened to harm himself and others. They located Tadlock in a parked car at 1233 S. Broadway when he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers, and a police officer shot him. Officers administered first aid to Tadlock, but he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer.
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft
The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
