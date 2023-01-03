Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
County COVID-19 Newsletter For Jan. 6 Available Online
Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns. Click here: https://conta.cc/3jZOcAF.
losalamosreporter.com
Questioning The Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts
I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Reporter and the Los Alamos Daily Post of December 2, 2022, the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
losalamosreporter.com
Wreaths Across America Wreath Pickup At Santa Fe National Cemetery Slated For Jan. 14
The wreath pickup for Santa Fe National Cemetery is slated for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. until finished. Pictured above is the grave of Los Alamos High School alumnus Thurston (Turk) Griffith. Griffith Gym at LAHS was named after Turk who was an outstanding LAHS student and athlete. For more information, email Mary Fox, Santa Fe wreath placement coordinator, waasantafe@gmail.com. Photo by Mary Fox.
losalamosreporter.com
County Parks Division Announces Stables Lot Reallocation Draw Process
Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) kicks-off the North Mesa Stables lot reallocation draw process next week. The random draw selection process includes a registration period, followed by the draw itself. Interested patrons can submit registration forms beginning Jan. 9. The North Mesa Stables area is public land owned...
losalamosreporter.com
Racism, Ableism And Homophobia Increasing At Los Alamos Public Schools
As a person of color within Los Alamos High School I’ve experienced first hand racism within our community before. And on multiple occasions in and outside of school. While being a freshman in LAHS this year, the racism, ableism, and homophobia within our schools has begun to increase. Ever...
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Meet NNMC’s New President Hector Balderas
Northern New Mexico College is excited to introduce its new President, Hector Balderas, JD, CFE, to the Northern community. Board President Michael A. Martin and the Board of Regents invite the community to join them for Welcome Receptions at NNMC’s Española and El Rito campuses. Receptions will be held from 3 – 4 p.m. Jan. 10, in the Administration Building Rotunda on the Española campus and from 3 – 4 p.m. Jan. 18, at Alumni Hall on the El Rito campus. Please join NNMC in extending a warm welcome to President Balderas! Photo Courtesy NNMC.
losalamosreporter.com
Life Is Too Short To Put Off Doing Things You Love
A scene from one of Karen Wray’s classes at her gallery on Central Avenue. Courtesy photo. Jason Krupp leads a drawing class at the Karen Wray Gallery. Courtesy photo. Have you ever put off doing something that you loved because life somehow got in the way?. That’s what happened...
losalamosreporter.com
Frontiers In Science Presents Talks By Adam Atchley On Wildfire, Water And Climate Change
Adam Atchley will speak in Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque on how scientific tools help us to predict and respond to fire behavior. Photo Courtesy LANL. Frontiers in Science presents Adam Atchley and a look at how scientific tools and expertise empower society to better predict and respond to fire behavior in complex conditions. Join this free public talk in Albuquerque (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Santa Fe (Thursday, Jan. 12) and Los Alamos (Friday, Jan. 13).
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Augusta ‘Gus’ Dyson – Dec. 29, 2022
Augusta ‘Gus’ Dyson, age 45, a resident of Los Alamos, passed away on December 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Adan and Betty Garcia, brother Melvin Garcia and sister-in-law Dorothy Garcia. Augusta was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, step grandmother, sister, and aunt. She...
losalamosreporter.com
David Dye Jailed Following Wednesday Incident On 34th Street
Los Alamos Police Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, right, and Det. Sgt. Ryan Wolking confer with detectives and other officers Wednesday afternoon outside a residence on 34th Street. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. David Dye is being detained at the Los Alamos County Detention Center. Photo Courtesy LAPD. BY MAIRE O’NEILL.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Investigates Deaths Of Two People From Gunshot Wounds Late Wednesday Afternoon
The Los Alamos Police Department responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area at approximately 4:12 p.m. Wednesday January 4 after receiving 9-1-1 calls related to a victim of a gun shot wound. The Los Alamos Police Department responded and located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Los Alamos Fire Department Medics arrived to render aid. Both individuals succumbed to their wounds and are deceased. The LAPD Criminal Investigations Section has initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.
Comments / 0