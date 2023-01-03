Read full article on original website
Mary Stubbs Fiveash
Mary Stubbs Fiveash of Hahira peacefully passed away on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at the Orchard Senior Living Community. She was born on March 6th, 1934 to the late Birdie Mae and Earl Stubbs. Mary lived her entire life as a resident of Hahira, Georgia and raised her three children there. She is survived by Steven Fiveash of Hahira, Lybby and her husband, Ronnie Gay of Belleview, FL, and Mary Alice Murphy and her husband, Dan Murphy of Atlanta, GA, and her sister Harriette Miller of Hahira; her grandchildren Christopher, Travis and Allie Fiveash, Mauri, Morgan and Nelson Gay, Lindsay and Tanner Morrison, Eli and Molly Murphy; her greatgrandchildren, Cooper, Jacob and John Fiveash, Bradley and Easton Gay, Bradley and Caleb Fiveash. Mary loved cooking, quilting, gardening and extensively studying the Bible.
James David “Dave” Beaty
James David “Dave” Beaty, 55, of Valdosta, passed away December 31, 2022, after a prolonged illness. Dave was born in Maryville, TN, and then graduated from Valdosta High School before attending classes at Valdosta State College. Dave was retired from Publix Supermarkets with 20 years of service. He was a member of Park Avenue Church and enjoyed collecting coins and bowling.
VSU MFT students help local children grieve
VALDOSTA – Marriage and Family Therapy students at VSU recently partnered with a local grief support program for community children. Students from Valdosta State University’s Department of Marriage and Family Therapy recently partnered with Hospice of South Georgia for Camp Lean on Me, an annual event for community children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
VSU offers Learning in Retirement opportunities
VALDOSTA – VSU sponsors a member-led organization that is offering senior residents 70 opportunities to learn something new. Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors.
Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College
VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
Turner Center hosts first gallery opening of 2023
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host the first gallery opening reception of the year with a various art collection. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold its first opening reception of the year on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center will feature the 16th Annual DrawProject; the 4th Annual Regional Artists Community Exhibit; and Sheila Goloborotko’s “Many Resilient Things,” a collection of sculpture, printmaking, and installation art works. Admission is free.
Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
Hardy named as Interim Valdosta City Manager
VALDOSTA – During Thursday’s regular council meeting, Richard Hardy was appointed as the Interim City Manager for Valdosta. This appointment follows the retirement of previous City Manger, Mark Barber, who served for 35 years. More details can be found below in a City of Valdosta Facebook post. Original...
