Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Gephardt Daily
Quite the spectacle, but no injuries as semi jacknifes, four cars involved in Summit County crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Quite the sight as a semi-truck jackknifed to spill its load on the freeway during the morning rush hour, but no injuries resulted. Four Park City Fire District emergency vehicles responded to the mishap on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker...
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
Gephardt Daily
One person dead after house fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died in a two-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the scene, in the area of 323 E. Williams Ave., at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Chief Chad Jefferson,...
Gephardt Daily
Injured snowmobiler choppered out of Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescuers were able to retrieve an injured snowmobiler Wednesday, assisted by a medical helicopter. Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the incident via a personal locator device emitting coordinates in the afternoon for a site just south of Current Creek Peak, indicating a severely injured snowmobiler, according to a 6 p.m. post Wednesday from Wasatch S&R on social media.
Gephardt Daily
Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 13 juveniles for assault of Gateway employee on Black Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Thirteen juveniles have been arrested after police say they assaulted an employee at a downtown shopping center on Black Friday. Salt Lake City police say the 38-year-old man had asked several people on skateboards to leave the area in...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale. The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer...
Gephardt Daily
YouTube video captures Ogden incident allegedly resulting in charges against SLCPD officer, now on leave
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A YouTube post shows a video that allegedly captured an Ogden exchange between a victim who was injured and a Salt Lake City Police officer who has since been charged and placed on leave by his department. A probable cause statement...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD recovers weapons, drugs during downtown traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers recovered weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday. The investigation started at 8 p.m. Tuesday near 160 W. 600 South, in the Ballpark Neighborhood. “While speaking with the driver,...
Gephardt Daily
Sundance announces more films as festival approaches
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With the 2023 Sundance Film Festival about two weeks away, officials have announced more films to be screened in Park City. The Sundance Institute has announced five additional world premiere feature films, plus four award-winning feature films from previous Festivals, to the Festival lineup.
Comments / 0