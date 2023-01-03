WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescuers were able to retrieve an injured snowmobiler Wednesday, assisted by a medical helicopter. Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the incident via a personal locator device emitting coordinates in the afternoon for a site just south of Current Creek Peak, indicating a severely injured snowmobiler, according to a 6 p.m. post Wednesday from Wasatch S&R on social media.

