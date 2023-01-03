Read full article on original website
Talks about potential Akron teachers’ union strike set to resume
Talks are set to resume about a potential 10-day strike within the Akron Public School District Saturday morning, according to the Director of Marketing Communications at Akron Public Schools.
‘We must ask you to resolve this and avoid this strike’; Akron leaders urge Akron Public Schools, teachers’ union to reach contract agreement
AKRON, Ohio – With its first potential strike since 1989 looming, Akron city and church leaders held a news conference Friday asking Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association to make compromises to avoid a strike, which could happen Monday if both sides can’t agree on a contract.
West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
Akron teachers prepare to strike; What does it mean for students?
AKRON, Ohio — For the first time since January 1989, teachers at Akron Public Schools are preparing to strike. The union that represents Akron teachers said teachers security is a major sticking point. Union and Aklron Board of Education have federal mediation sessions planned for Thursday and Saturday. Teachers...
City of Akron reopens applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Committee
The Citizens' Police Oversight Committee is a result of community-based police reform efforts in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by police over 6 months ago.
Amid possible teacher strike, Akron Public Schools has contingency plan in place
AKRON, Ohio — It's been more than three decades since Akron teachers last went on strike. According to Akron Education Association (AEA) president Pat Shipe, if an agreement can't be reached with Akron Public Schools by next Monday, the reason for teachers going on strike will be very similar.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University introduced its police department’s first K-9 officer, Spartie!. CWRUPD made the announcement on Jan. 4 after K-9 Spartie and his handler, Ofc. Jimiyu Edwards completed a 12-week training last semester. Spartie, named after the CWRU’s Spartans mascot, is trained in search...
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Meet MetroHealth’s 1st Black woman CEO: ‘I want to be the national model’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - She is determined to fight for those who may not have a voice. “I’m fueled so much by the pain that I’ve experienced. My mother, my two grandmother’s and more recently my baby sister passed away as a byproduct of health care disparities explained Doctor Airica Steed.
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
Northeast Ohio’s first human donor milk dispensary opens in South Euclid
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Mothers and babies in need of breast milk can now visit Northeast Ohio’s first donor milk dispensary on South Green Road in South Euclid. In collaboration with OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank, Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio launched the dispensary to enable families to pick up pasteurized human milk (PHM) in smaller quantities without waiting for shipping.
ODH conducts survey at Cleveland Clinic after accusations of former physician
The Ohio Department of Health is conducting a survey at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a former physician was terminated due to a recent accusation of inappropriate behavior.
Akron Fire: Bomb threat cleared at John F. Seiberling Federal Building
AKRON, Ohio — Following an investigation of a suspicious white substance and bomb threat, Akron Fire has confirmed that investigators did not find a bomb inside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building. On Wednesday afternoon, Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko gave an update on the current situation at the...
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
