Akron, OH

whbc.com

West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron teachers prepare to strike; What does it mean for students?

AKRON, Ohio — For the first time since January 1989, teachers at Akron Public Schools are preparing to strike. The union that represents Akron teachers said teachers security is a major sticking point. Union and Aklron Board of Education have federal mediation sessions planned for Thursday and Saturday. Teachers...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University introduced its police department’s first K-9 officer, Spartie!. CWRUPD made the announcement on Jan. 4 after K-9 Spartie and his handler, Ofc. Jimiyu Edwards completed a 12-week training last semester. Spartie, named after the CWRU’s Spartans mascot, is trained in search...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio’s first human donor milk dispensary opens in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Mothers and babies in need of breast milk can now visit Northeast Ohio’s first donor milk dispensary on South Green Road in South Euclid. In collaboration with OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank, Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio launched the dispensary to enable families to pick up pasteurized human milk (PHM) in smaller quantities without waiting for shipping.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Akron Fire: Bomb threat cleared at John F. Seiberling Federal Building

AKRON, Ohio — Following an investigation of a suspicious white substance and bomb threat, Akron Fire has confirmed that investigators did not find a bomb inside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building. On Wednesday afternoon, Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko gave an update on the current situation at the...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
CANTON, OH

