JESÚS “Chuy” Olivares, José Canaca and Gilberto Mónico Fernández have been identified as the victims of a horrific scaffolding collapse. The three construction workers died at the scene in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, January 2, and another two were injured after they plunged 70ft in an accident that occurred around 9am.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO