As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
‘I Couldn't Believe It:' Dick Butkus Recalls Chuck Hughes' Death After Damar Hamlin Collapses During NFL Game
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a flood of memories came rushing back for Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus. Butkus was on the field during an Oct. 1971 game against the Detroit Lions when wide receiver Chuck Hughes...
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'
Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement,’ appears to be ‘neurologically intact’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be...
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
Damar Hamlin's Collapse Spurs New Wave of Vaccine Misinformation Online
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began. Even before Hamlin was carried off the field in Cincinnati, posts amassing thousands of...
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
