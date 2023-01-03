ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'

Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement,’ appears to be ‘neurologically intact’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be...
Damar Hamlin's Collapse Spurs New Wave of Vaccine Misinformation Online

Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began. Even before Hamlin was carried off the field in Cincinnati, posts amassing thousands of...
