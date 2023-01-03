ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TB9kZ_0k2FKSYR00
Jeremy Long (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.

After TD Bank provided a description of the suspect, a patrol officer spotted the man shortly after, running from the area. Another officer saw the suspect running through the 60 Acre Reserve subdivision towards Manhattan Street. Additional officers were called on and a foot pursuit began, Kunz said.

Kunz said the suspect ran to a home he had been staying at, and he was subsequently arrested. Officers seized some cash as well as a knife, which is suspected of being the weapon involved in the robbery.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Long of Bayville, was charged with Armed Robbery and Eluding Officer/Resisting Arrest. He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

Comments / 24

Mike Wright
3d ago

thank you everybody for the words of support she is definitely a strong woman but still a little traumatized anytime she sees somebody with a mask right now she has an anxiety attack but I do appreciate everybody's kind words

Reply
3
Mike Wright
4d ago

he's lucky I didn't get him, it was my wife who was the teller he robbed

Reply(4)
12
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ

A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Charged In Brick Stabbing

BRICK – A Manchester man was charged with stabbing a woman multiple times, and she likely only survived when a police officer happened to be in the area. Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in jail pending a detention hearing.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Stabbing Reported Near Bike Trail In Brick: Police

Someone was stabbed near a bike trail in Brick Township, authorities said.The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say when the crime occurred.“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no reason …
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Multiple High-End Vehicles Stolen in Toms River [VIDEO]

Police are investigating after multiple high-end vehicles were stolen overnight in Toms River. Video surveillance at multiple locations show suspects attempting to enter vehicles in search or keys, but when they couldn’t find them in the vehicles, they allegedly broke into the homes. ”Let readers know never to leave...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Jersey Shore Shooting Victim

Authorities have identified the 34-year-old victim of a fatal shooting. Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons was found dead of a gunshot wound on Monday, Jan. 2 in Neptune Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Members of the Neptune Township Police Department...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Gets Prison For $2.8M Fraud Scheme

RED BANK – Police said an investment advisor defrauded more than $2.8 million from clients, and will be serving 63 months in prison. Mark Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud in a federal court. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $2.87 million.
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy