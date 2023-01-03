Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

Jeremy Long (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.

After TD Bank provided a description of the suspect, a patrol officer spotted the man shortly after, running from the area. Another officer saw the suspect running through the 60 Acre Reserve subdivision towards Manhattan Street. Additional officers were called on and a foot pursuit began, Kunz said.

Kunz said the suspect ran to a home he had been staying at, and he was subsequently arrested. Officers seized some cash as well as a knife, which is suspected of being the weapon involved in the robbery.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Long of Bayville, was charged with Armed Robbery and Eluding Officer/Resisting Arrest. He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail.