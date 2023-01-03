Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge
For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
Record-Herald
Health officials urge more Ohioans to get updated COVID booster
COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, and Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy are urging Ohioans to give themselves maximum protection from the virus by staying up to date with vaccinations, including the updated booster. Dr. Vanderhoff noted that although case...
Record-Herald
SSCC announces honors lists for the fall semester
Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
