Poll! Which girls basketball player gets your vote for Athlete of the Week?
The holiday tournaments are over, but these players' performances will be remembered for a long time. Which of these standout girls basketball players will get your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week? This week's poll will run from Tuesday evening until 8 p.m. Thursday. ...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 3, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – The Eagles junior put up 31 points in a Commonwealth Division loss to Altoona.
Cassidy Sadler’s 16 points steers Northern past Colonial Division foe West Perry
Cassidy Sadler and Addison Place helped set the early tone and Northern pulled away from West Perry with an explosive third quarter Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls basketball match in Dillsburg. The Polar Bears notched a 61-33 victory as Sadler banked six of her game-high 16 points in the...
CD East scores Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg behind Nyilah Luckett’s 20 points
The CD East girls basketball team defeated Chambersburg, 36-33, in a tightly-contested Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game Tuesday night. CD East was led by Nyilah Luckett, who poured in 20 points and got help from Janiyah Jackson, who added 5 points. CD East improves to 2-5 whole Chambersburg falls to...
Jake Knouse pours in 28 points to lead Big Spring boys basketball to victory over Biglerville
Big Spring’s Jake Knouse followed up Tuesday night’s 32-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim by pouring in 28 points Wednesday night in a 62-36 non-conference boys basketball victory over Biglerville. Aidan Salle added 16 points for the Bulldogs while Brexton Heckendorn chipped in 12 more. Big Spring improved to 7-2...
Altoona girls hoops takes down Cumberland Valley despite Jill Jekot’s 31 points
The Altoona girls basketball team opened up a close game in the second half and posted a 51-41 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Cumberland Valley. The Mountain Lions led 21-17 at the half and widened that advantage to 40-33 after three quarters. CV’s Jill Jekot was the game’s high scorer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 2, 2023: Undefeated Lincoln Park girls win section opener
Maddie Syka scored 22 points to lead Lincoln Park to a 54-49 victory over West Allegheny in Section 4-5A girls basketball Monday night. It was the section opener for Lincoln Park (9-0, 1-0), which opened the season with eight nonsection wins. Ava Henke scored 16 points and Olivia Ginocchi had 10 for West Allegheny (3-6, 0-1).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
PennLive Cup update: Boiling Springs leads the way after historic fall season
The fall season of high school sports is officially in the books. And it was a historic one for the Mid-Penn Conference. Seven teams in the Mid-Penn won a state championship, including a clean sweep of the three field hockey titles. In all, 17 schools earned points in the PennLive Cup race, with three teams already amassing more than 100 points.
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. 28 — Steel-High defeats Middletown 43-35 in boys high school basketball. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
Top Somerset County basketball, rifle, swimming and wrestling performers for Jan. 3-5
Athlete of the Week Conemaugh Township rifle team member Sierra LaPorta was voted Daily American Somerset County Female Athlete of the Week while North Star basketball player Ethan Smith earned Male Athlete of the Week honors for their efforts Dec. 16-30. In two rifle match victories, LaPorta fired a 278 and 268 to pace...
AH swim teams off to strong start
Both Abington Heights swim teams won their first two meets by large margins. The Abington Heights boys defeated Dunmore, 126-18, an
Braido steps down as Easton football coach after 6 seasons
Jeff Braido has resigned as Easton Area High School’s head football coach. Braido informed his staff of the decision on Monday evening, according to sources familiar with the situation, and met with the team Tuesday afternoon. Braido went 37-30 during six seasons in charge of the Red Rovers. Easton...
