ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Dump truck rolls into UTA bus in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A Utah Transit Authority bus driver escaped with only minor injuries Friday after her ride was hit by a dump truck. The dump truck apparently failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Eaglewood and Orchard drives...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured snowmobiler choppered out of Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescuers were able to retrieve an injured snowmobiler Wednesday, assisted by a medical helicopter. Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the incident via a personal locator device emitting coordinates in the afternoon for a site just south of Current Creek Peak, indicating a severely injured snowmobiler, according to a 6 p.m. post Wednesday from Wasatch S&R on social media.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

One person dead after house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died in a two-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the scene, in the area of 323 E. Williams Ave., at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Chief Chad Jefferson,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD recovers weapons, drugs during downtown traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers recovered weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday. The investigation started at 8 p.m. Tuesday near 160 W. 600 South, in the Ballpark Neighborhood. “While speaking with the driver,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sundance announces more films as festival approaches

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With the 2023 Sundance Film Festival about two weeks away, officials have announced more films to be screened in Park City. The Sundance Institute has announced five additional world premiere feature films, plus four award-winning feature films from previous Festivals, to the Festival lineup.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy