FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gephardt Daily
Quite the spectacle, but no injuries as semi jacknifes, four cars involved in Summit County crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Quite the sight as a semi-truck jackknifed to spill its load on the freeway during the morning rush hour, but no injuries resulted. Four Park City Fire District emergency vehicles responded to the mishap on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker...
Gephardt Daily
Dump truck rolls into UTA bus in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A Utah Transit Authority bus driver escaped with only minor injuries Friday after her ride was hit by a dump truck. The dump truck apparently failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Eaglewood and Orchard drives...
Gephardt Daily
Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
Gephardt Daily
Injured snowmobiler choppered out of Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescuers were able to retrieve an injured snowmobiler Wednesday, assisted by a medical helicopter. Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the incident via a personal locator device emitting coordinates in the afternoon for a site just south of Current Creek Peak, indicating a severely injured snowmobiler, according to a 6 p.m. post Wednesday from Wasatch S&R on social media.
Gephardt Daily
One person dead after house fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died in a two-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the scene, in the area of 323 E. Williams Ave., at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Chief Chad Jefferson,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale. The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer...
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD recovers weapons, drugs during downtown traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers recovered weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday. The investigation started at 8 p.m. Tuesday near 160 W. 600 South, in the Ballpark Neighborhood. “While speaking with the driver,...
Gephardt Daily
Sam Smith to launch ‘Gloria’ tour in July, play Salt Lake City in August
Jan. 7 (UPI) — Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023, and will make an August stop at Vivant Arena. The 30-year-old singer has announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour. The Gloria tour kicks off July 25 in Miami, Fla., and ends Sept. 14 in...
Gephardt Daily
Sundance announces more films as festival approaches
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With the 2023 Sundance Film Festival about two weeks away, officials have announced more films to be screened in Park City. The Sundance Institute has announced five additional world premiere feature films, plus four award-winning feature films from previous Festivals, to the Festival lineup.
