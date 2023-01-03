DENVER -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is back. After missing the last three games because of a sprained right thumb that is still somewhat swollen and bruised, Garland will return to the lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland participated in shootaround at Ball Arena early Friday morning with a black protective wrap on his injured thumb. Following the lengthy workout, he met with the training staff and was given the green light in the afternoon. Garland needed to work out ahead of Friday’s matchup to make sure he didn’t experience a setback. He cleared that final hurdle and is ready to go.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO