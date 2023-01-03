Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Suns coach Monty Williams sees J.B. Bickerstaff as a perfect fit in Cleveland: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has weathered many storms this season. In just 39 games, there have been 17 different starting lineups, sluggish starts (like Wednesday’s) and defensive eyesores with stretches of painful basketball. Through it all, Bickerstaff has helped the Cavs continue to grow despite a...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
Darius Garland returning from 3-game absence Friday night, sources say
DENVER -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is back. After missing the last three games because of a sprained right thumb that is still somewhat swollen and bruised, Garland will return to the lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland participated in shootaround at Ball Arena early Friday morning with a black protective wrap on his injured thumb. Following the lengthy workout, he met with the training staff and was given the green light in the afternoon. Garland needed to work out ahead of Friday’s matchup to make sure he didn’t experience a setback. He cleared that final hurdle and is ready to go.
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live updates as Evan Mobley and Cleveland open a 5-game road trip in Denver
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Evan Mobley drained the game-winning shot with four seconds on the clock in Wednesday’s win against the Suns. Now Mobley and the Cavaliers head on the road for a five-game trip beginning Friday in Denver. Mobley contributed six points, a team-high eight rebounds and two...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DENVER -- The Cavaliers hit the road and take on the Denver Nuggets Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET. Cleveland is going for its fourth straight win against the top team in the Western Conference. Here’s what to know about the matchup:. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) vs. Denver Nuggets...
Trevor Bauer’s next stop, if there is one, won’t be Cleveland: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trevor Bauer once told me that he and his sister used to write poems to his mother. His father would make the words rhyme for them. One time a reporter from another city asked me if Bauer would talk to him about pitching. I told him Bauer would talk forever on the subject ... and he did.
Magnificat girls basketball uses unselfish play to roll past Strongsville, 62-46
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The mathematics of high school basketball can sometimes be problematic. Such as, how does it work when there’s just one ball, but a team has five capable scorers on the court?. If you’re the Magnificat Blue Streaks, it’s simple — move the ball unselfishly...
Cavaliers continue getting torched at the 3-point line in loss to Nuggets: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers own one of the best team defensive ratings in the NBA this season, but lately it seems like teams have taken advantage of Cleveland from beyond the 3-point arc. In Friday’s 121-108 loss to the Nuggets, the Cavs surrendered 51 points on 17 made...
