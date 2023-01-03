ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Tipico Ohio promo code: lock in best bonus for NFL Week 18

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Score $250 in bet credit for NFL Week 18 action after registering with our Tipico Ohio promo code here and making...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Caesars promo code: NFL Week 18 offers, Ohio new player bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Go “Full Caesar” with our Caesars promo code CLEFULL here and head into a busy sports weekend with a $1,250 bet...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Caesars Ohio promo code: claim sign up bonus on any game this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars is celebrating its new reign throughout the Buckeye State by offering first-time bettors $1,500 on the house through our Caesars...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio: app offers $200 in bonus bets this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Ohio is sharing its no-brainer $200 bonus offer to Ohio customers here while handing out up to $50 cold, hard...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland returning from 3-game absence Friday night, sources say

DENVER -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is back. After missing the last three games because of a sprained right thumb that is still somewhat swollen and bruised, Garland will return to the lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland participated in shootaround at Ball Arena early Friday morning with a black protective wrap on his injured thumb. Following the lengthy workout, he met with the training staff and was given the green light in the afternoon. Garland needed to work out ahead of Friday’s matchup to make sure he didn’t experience a setback. He cleared that final hurdle and is ready to go.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy