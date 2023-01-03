Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
Suns coach Monty Williams sees J.B. Bickerstaff as a perfect fit in Cleveland: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has weathered many storms this season. In just 39 games, there have been 17 different starting lineups, sluggish starts (like Wednesday’s) and defensive eyesores with stretches of painful basketball. Through it all, Bickerstaff has helped the Cavs continue to grow despite a...
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live updates as Evan Mobley and Cleveland open a 5-game road trip in Denver
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Evan Mobley drained the game-winning shot with four seconds on the clock in Wednesday’s win against the Suns. Now Mobley and the Cavaliers head on the road for a five-game trip beginning Friday in Denver. Mobley contributed six points, a team-high eight rebounds and two...
Jadeveon Clowney: ‘95% sure I won’t be back; I need to be around somebody that believes in me’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney believes Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh will be his last with the Browns because he wants to go where he’s valued. “Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Trevor Bauer’s next stop, if there is one, won’t be Cleveland: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trevor Bauer once told me that he and his sister used to write poems to his mother. His father would make the words rhyme for them. One time a reporter from another city asked me if Bauer would talk to him about pitching. I told him Bauer would talk forever on the subject ... and he did.
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
The Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are all jockeying for the final playoff spot in the AFC in Week 18.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DENVER -- The Cavaliers hit the road and take on the Denver Nuggets Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET. Cleveland is going for its fourth straight win against the top team in the Western Conference. Here’s what to know about the matchup:. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) vs. Denver Nuggets...
