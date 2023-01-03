CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.

