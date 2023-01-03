ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Husband of former North Texas prosecutor charged with her New Year’s Day murder

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The husband of a former assistant Hood County prosecutor has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with her death on New Year’s Day.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds told the Hood County News that Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin was arrested Sunday afternoon in the killing of Venisa McLaughlin .

Jeffrey McLaughlin, 58, of Pecan Plantation, was booked into the Hood County Jail just before 2 p.m. Sunday. His bond has been set at $250,000.

The sheriff did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding Venisa McLaughlin’s death.

Hood County Attorney Matt Mills told the Hood County News that Venisa McLaughlin worked in his office for six years. He said she handled cases including protective orders, justice of the peace courts and mental commitments.

She left the office “on friendly terms” around the end of April, Mills said.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
