Pennsylvania State

Comments / 14

Eh Whatever
4d ago

It will cost me nothing!! I quit driving it at least 4 yrs ago!! I hope that rip off road goes bankrupt!!

Reply
4
FOX43.com

Drivers prepare for Turnpike toll price increase starting Jan. 8

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Starting Sunday, Jan 8, tolls along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers. Drivers across the commonwealth expressed frustration and dissatisfaction with the price hike. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase...
HARRISBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Pa. Turnpike toll hike to take effect

It will cost a bit more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next week. On Jan. 8, tolls will increase by 5% for both E-ZPass and Toll-By-Plate drivers. This is the 15th consecutive year that tolls have increased. The most common passenger car toll will increase from $1.70 to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds

Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Top 5 Pennsylvania Gambling Stories To Keep Watching In 2023

The Pennsylvania gambling industry is among one of the top markets in the country. There are several stories that are likely to shape the industry over the 2023 calendar year. Pennsylvania had a banner year as both PA sportsbooks and online casinos broke handle records toward the end of 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023

During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘On Patrol: Live’: Active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre causes rare occurrence for hit show on first night in Pa.

Well, the first night for the hit show “On Patrol: Live” with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department was harrowing to say the least. In fact, the first episode to take place in Pennsylvania evolved into a situation that caused a rarity on the show, which as its title suggests, features live video from several different police departments across the country. After being called to an active shooter situation, the “OP Live” cameras followed officers as they grabbed shields and strategically moved in to surround the house in which someone appeared to be barricaded while, occasionally, popping off shots.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
