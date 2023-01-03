ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Introduction to ice fishing in Bloomington

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
 4 days ago

An introduction to ice fishing will be held Sundays through March 5 at Bush Lake Beach in Bloomington.

Groups of up to 15 will learn how to use ice fishing equipment, locate fish in the winter and practice reeling in different species of fish found in Bush Lake. The sessions will be held noon to 2 p.m., beginning Jan. 8, with two Monday sessions scheduled Jan. 16 and Feb. 20. Bush Lake Beach is at 9140 E. Bush Lake Road. The cost is $10 per person and children must have adult supervision. All equipment is provided.

Registration: blm.mn/webtrac

Edina, MN
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

