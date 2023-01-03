Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
UC physicians detail Damar Hamlin’s ‘remarkable recovery,’ life-saving care on the field
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a “fairly remarkable recovery” over the last 24 hours, according to UC Medical Center physicians involved in his care. Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter...
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Trevor Bauer’s next stop, if there is one, won’t be Cleveland: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trevor Bauer once told me that he and his sister used to write poems to his mother. His father would make the words rhyme for them. One time a reporter from another city asked me if Bauer would talk to him about pitching. I told him Bauer would talk forever on the subject ... and he did.
Meet Jimmy Watkins, whose job is covering the teams you love to hate: Letter from the Editor
I didn’t get around to fully describing it when I wished, but we created a fourth new sports position last year when we decided to expand our statewide audience by covering the Bengals. The job is to cover the rivals of Cleveland’s sports teams, for Cleveland sports fans. The...
Browns OT James Hudson III ready for chance at redemption against Steelers and T.J. Watt
BEREA, Ohio -- When Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III was growing up in Toledo as a defensive lineman, there was one pass rusher’s highlights he watched more than all the others. T.J. Watt. “He’s definitely a great player, a future Hall of Famer,” Hudson told cleveland.om on Friday....
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live updates as Evan Mobley and Cleveland open a 5-game road trip in Denver
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Evan Mobley drained the game-winning shot with four seconds on the clock in Wednesday’s win against the Suns. Now Mobley and the Cavaliers head on the road for a five-game trip beginning Friday in Denver. Mobley contributed six points, a team-high eight rebounds and two...
Cavaliers continue getting torched at the 3-point line in loss to Nuggets: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers own one of the best team defensive ratings in the NBA this season, but lately it seems like teams have taken advantage of Cleveland from beyond the 3-point arc. In Friday’s 121-108 loss to the Nuggets, the Cavs surrendered 51 points on 17 made...
