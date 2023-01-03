Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Urgent warning as common childhood bugs can ‘increase your child’s risk of cancer’
CHILDHOOD leukaemia could be triggered by common bugs, experts have found. UK scientists have discovered some babies develop pre-cancerous cells in the womb. But, only children who come into contact with a second 'hit' from common illnesses like flu - which triggers the disease - will go on to develop cancer.
Harvard Health
Killing cancer with cancer
Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. From the lab of Khalid Shah, Harvard-affiliated BWH investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
What Is Mohs Surgery? Jill Biden to Undergo Procedure Following Skin Cancer Screening
Recovery from Mohs surgery typically takes a few days, though it can take months for the procedure scar to completely heal and fade.
How Is Alopecia Diagnosed?
Alopecia is a spectrum of conditions causing partial or complete hair loss. There are multiple types of alopecia, each with its own set of causes.Typically, primary care physicians or dermatologists (skin, hair, and nails doctors) can diagnose different forms of alopecia. They can use a physical exam and different tests to help pinpoint a diagnosis. This may involve performing a hair pull test and looking at your hair and scalp with a dermatoscope (a magnifier for your skin) or an ultraviolet (UV) light.Along with your medical and family history, these diagnostics can help identify the type of alopecia you may...
What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?
Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
How Is Shingles Diagnosed?
Could you have shingles? Here’s what to expect during a diagnosis—from symptoms to shingles tests.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Drug Approved to Help Young Patients Battle a Rare Cancer
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults with a rare type of soft tissue cancer will now have a new treatment option that could have a big impact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery. ...
New cancer vaccine makes cancer cells kill their own family
Imagine experiencing multiple painful headaches every single day. Sometimes those headaches even feel like somebody is stabbing a pin or a knife inside your head, and you can’t do anything about it. How would you feel?. Unfortunately, that’s the kind of pain many brain cancer patients have to deal...
How Is Lung Cancer Diagnosed?
Your healthcare provider may use a combination of physical, blood, imaging, laboratory, and lung function tests to make a lung cancer diagnosis.
How Is Type 2 Diabetes Treated?
Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which your pancreas does not process sugar properly, limiting your body’s ability to turn food into energy.When your blood sugar rises after eating food, it signals your pancreas to create insulin. Insulin enables your body to convert this sugar into energy. If you have type 2 diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t process it correctly. This can lead to an excess of sugar in the blood that, over time, can lead to a variety of health conditions and concerns.Type 2 diabetes often requires you to take an active...
ABC Action News
Blood cancer drug succeeds in late-stage study, company says
An experimental cancer treatment drug has been shown to be effective in treating a difficult blood cancer in patients, according to the company that manufactures it. Geron Corp announced on Wednesday that its cancer treatment was able to "achieve independence" after transfusions were administered on a routine basis during a late-stage trial, Reuters reported.
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
New Clinical Tool Identifies Patients at High Risk for Blood Cancer
Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a recently characterized condition in which the genetic mutations associated with leukemia and other blood cancers are found in the blood of individuals without cancer. This pre-cancerous state is fairly common — for example, it’s present in roughly 15% of people over age 65 — but only a small percentage, around 4%, will go on to develop blood cancer. Because there is no robust, rigorous way to assess risk, clinicians have struggled to advise CH patients on what the future could hold.
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
Health
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!
Comments / 0