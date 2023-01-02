ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

‘Flabbergasted’ Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher slam ‘shambolic’ Liverpool after horror first-half vs Brentford

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Gcx_0k2FJLen00

SKY SPORTS pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher tore into Liverpool after their "absolutely shambolic" first-half at Brentford.

The Reds were lucky to go into the break only 2-0 down after the buzzing Bees tore them to shreds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zoOW_0k2FJLen00
Liverpool were torn to shreds after a woeful first 45 minutes at Brentford Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QI3Op_0k2FJLen00
Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards held no punches in their assessment of Liverpool's first-half struggles in the capital Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Brentford had TWO more goals disallowed as Jurgen Klopp could only watch on in stunned amazement.

And speaking on Sky Sports at the break, Richards said: “Brentford are absolutely buzzing.

"Liverpool held that ridiculously high line and Brentford exploited it.

"It's been really poor from Liverpool.

"I've been flabbergasted by the effort of Liverpool, there is no organisation, no concentration.

"I said before the game that I thought Liverpool were back to their best but they have been awful in that first half.”

Fellow pundit Carragher added: "Liverpool have had problems all season against teams that have intensity and aggression.

"It looks like an ageing team coming to an end, and that was shambolic."

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Klopp responded by making THREE half-time substitutions, replacing Virgil van Dijk - who looked all at sea in the first 45 minutes - as well as Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas.

The Liverpool boss introduced Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Andy Robertson.

After Klopp made his triple half-time change, Carragher added: “It could have been anyone.

"Klopp could have made five changes, he had to do something.

"It will be interesting with the van Dijk change whether that is an injury or just a substitution.

"That was an unacceptable first 45 minutes from Liverpool.”

Van Dijk was later spotted on the bench with his leg strapped up suggesting he picked up a knock.

But the subs paid instant dividends as Darwin Nunez thought he'd pulled one back moments into the second half with an excellent finish, only for it to be chalked off.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did halve the deficit two minutes later, nodding home Trent Alexander-Arnold's millimetre-perfect cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4i8F_0k2FJLen00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Edhoi_0k2FJLen00

However, Brentford scored a late third through Bryan Mbeumo to kill off any hopes of a comeback.

The result moves the Bees up to seventh, just one place and two points adrift of Liverpool - whose top-four hopes took a massive hit.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Yardbarker

Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
BBC

Florian Kamberi: Huddersfield Town sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker

Huddersfield Town have signed free agent striker Florian Kamberi on a short-term deal. The 27-year-old's most recent club was Swiss side Winterhur where he scored two goals in 16 games, before he joined up with Town to train from November. Kamberi, who has experience in England with Sheffield Wednesday and...
FOX Sports

Man City beats Chelsea 1-0, trims gap to Arsenal to 5 points

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge. Riayd Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the...
Yardbarker

Match report: Pressure mounts on Graham Potter, Man City close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City saw out a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea this evening to move five points behind league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side displayed a lacklustre first half by his standards, but his substitutions made all the difference as Jack Grealish combined with Riyad Mahrez to score the only goal of the game.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
950K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy