Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place right now" after hearing from Damar Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday.Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest on the field during the game Monday night. Doctors say Hamlin has made "remarkable improvement" in the last 24 hours."Obviously it's been hard, just because you know I had something to do with the play (and) whatnot," Higgins said in his first public comments since Hamlin collapsed and the game was suspended. But "everyone has been making me feel...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO