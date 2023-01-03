ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale student finishes research project

Abigail Brachtl of Scottsdale, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled "Supporting Visiting Students in Prague."

According to a press release, all WPI undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology that addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world.

“The WPI project-based curriculum’s focus on global studies brings students out of the classroom and their comfort zones and into the global community to apply their knowledge and to solve problems,” said Kent Rissmiller, professor of integrative & global studies and associate dean of The Global School, in the release.

A signature element of the undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives and make a difference before they graduate.

“Students are immersed in all aspects of a different culture, from the way people live and work to the values they hold to the foods they eat — all valuable perspectives for surviving and thriving in today’s global marketplace,” Rissmiller said. “They also learn the meaning and magic of teamwork; make a real and meaningful difference in their host community; and gain a competitive edge for any resume, or graduate or professional school application.”

