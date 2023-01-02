Reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has transfer clause in Al-Nassr contract allowing him to join Newcastle denied

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORTS that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al-Nassr contract that means he could move to Newcastle if they qualify for the Champions League have been denied.

The former Manchester United man, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side last week after failing to secure a deal with a European club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsetc_0k2FIyfz00
Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr last week Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaKIx_0k2FIyfz00
Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Credit: Reuters

Ronaldo's high wage demands were not met by any sides currently competing in the Champions League.

As a result, he ended up taking a staggering £173-million-a-year deal with Al Nassr - penning a contract to play for them until 2025.

However, it was claimed his days at Europe's top table may not be over just yet.

Marca claimed Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract has a clause in it which would allow him to join Eddie Howe's Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League.

However, the Spanish publication have since denied there is a clause.

Newcastle became the richest club in the world following their £300m takeover in 2021.

It means they are now able to afford a player with the star power of Ronaldo, although there is no suggestion they will move for the ex-Real Madrid man.

The Magpies are currently on course for Champions League qualification after a brilliant season so far.

Howe's side currently sit third in the Premier League table with 34 points from 17 matches.

Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United came to an abrupt halt at the end of last year following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

He initially quashed any talk of a move to Saudi Arabia, but changed his mind after the World Cup.

