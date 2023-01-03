Read full article on original website
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over
Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
The State of Michigan Wants Your Kid’s Art
So, the kids have been on Holiday break, and whenever you pass through the living room, young Dweezil or Joanie is staring at their handheld device, continuously swiping at the screen. Gone are the days of going outside to hike the woods, or construct a snowman. The young zombies are mesmerized by the images and games that scroll before their eyes. The term “Lincoln Logs” brings a blank stare to their face.
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan
A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car
I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
Why Do So Many Michiganders Run Outside In the Snow In Shorts?
I've only been in Michigan for two short years but, I've noticed that every winter there's at least one person spotted running down a snow-covered road...in shorts. And this winter is no different. Scrolling through the Facebook page, Pure UP, I found a post that included a picture of a...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain
The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
Watch The Dancing Flagpole in Illinois
Last year, which was technically just a few weeks ago, the Midwest experienced a ridiculous snowstorm Christmas weekend leaving the area iced over, snowy, and cold. As many traveled during the treacherous conditions, countless others chose not to and turned to social media to connect while staying safe and warm.
Wait, People Actually Believe There are Whales in Lake Michigan?
I cannot believe this is real. I was listening to NPR late last week (I think this was Thursday, December 29). I wish I could find the exact segment I was listening to but, there was a man talking about the conservation of Michigan's lakes. Obviously, that's a very important subject. However, my attention was quickly diverted when he mentioned that, on numerous occasions, tourists would visit Lake Michigan and ask where they could participate in whale watching.
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
Lake Superior State University just “Banned” These Word and Phrases in 2023
Seems like every other day, we're banning, or canceling something new. Sometimes they're justified, and sometimes it's just because your aunt Karen had a few too many glasses of Red Wine before watching Sesame Street that day. Some people, though, have turned it into something a little less serious, and...
This Facebook Page Makes Bird Watching in Michigan Easy and Delightful
The page, Bird Perch, was originally started in 2017 and, since 2019, has also been sharing videos captured with a Birdsy Cam. It's a camera specifically designed for birds and comes with an AI that identifies and then labels the video with the names of the different bird species. Here,...
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan
I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
