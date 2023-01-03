ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022

That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Massive Millions Monday – January

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy