Related
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
gmauthority.com
GM Will Launch Four New Ultium EVs This Year In China
After presenting its strategic plan to accelerate the deployment of all-electric vehicles in China at the end of November, GM has just announced that it will launch four new Ultium-based EVs this year in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, the automaker’s main joint venture in China, is planning to launch four...
gmauthority.com
Upcoming Buick Envista ST Spied Testing
GM is set to launch the Buick Envista crossover in North America, offering up a number of interesting configurations, including a new Sport Touring package that adds a hint of performance flavoring to the mix. Now, the upcoming Buick Envista ST has been spotted undergoing testing. This isn’t the first...
MotorAuthority
Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship is a step toward the future for the General Motors luxury brand, but it also resurrects a bit of the past in the form of the Cadillac Goddess mascot. A relic of the days when hood ornaments were fashionable, the Cadillac Goddess appeared on...
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
gmauthority.com
C7 Chevy Corvette Involved In Multiple-Vehicle Crash In SoCal: Video
A C7 Chevy Corvette was recently involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Southern California, and the aftermath was captured in a new viral video. Making its way to social media, the video appears to have been captured by a bystander, who approaches the scene of the accident as first responders get to work. The video opens with three vehicles crumpled up in the middle of the street, including a black Jeep crossover and black Audi crossover, as well as a silver C7 Chevy Corvette. The Corvette is resting on the sidewalk and is almost entirely engulfed in flames, with thick clouds of smoke rising into the sky. First responders can be seen moving an unconscious individual away from the scene. The condition of the vehicle occupants is unknown.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Top Speed
The Plymouth GTX Was An Upmarket Muscle Car Convertible With A Hemi Heart
The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Teased Undergoing Towing Test: Video
GM revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV last year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, expanding the iconic Chevy Silverado lineup with a fresh all-electric pickup variant. Critically, GM is designing the new Chevy Silverado EV to do everything an ICE-powered model can do, including towing. Now, The General has posted a brief video showing the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV undergoing a tow test.
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
Top Speed
This Stunning 1962 C1 By Timeless Kustoms Is A Classic Corvette Lover's Dream
The Chevy Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since its inception in 1953. Now, eight generations later, it is the only American car of its kind to carry on. The Viper is dead and the Ford GT is in its last year, which makes the Corvette the last American hero. The iconic model is also one of the most popular platforms to build upon, restore, modernize, and reimagine. AutotopiaLA recently visited California-based shop, Timeless Kustoms and showcased what is, arguably, the most properly executed, 1962 Corvette. Chevy’s sports car is a common subject with us, but here’s what makes this one truly special.
gmauthority.com
New York City Purchases 382 Chevy Bolt Units In EV Fleet Transition: Video
The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) have announced a $10.1 million federal grant to finance the purchase of electric vehicles, including Chevy Bolt units, for fleet use. This investment will assist the NYC in reaching its goal of a completely electric light- and medium-duty vehicle fleet by 2035.
fordauthority.com
Heavily Customized 1972 Ford Bronco Heading To Auction
The first-generation Ford Bronco is a highly sought-after classic SUV, and a few unique examples have even crossed the auction block recently, such as a 1969 Bronco converted into a pickup and another that belonged to none other than F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve. Now, a highly customized 1972 Ford Bronco is slated to go on sale at Barrett-Jackson in just a few short weeks.
gmauthority.com
The GM Ramos Arizpe Plant In Mexico Is Set To Produce Only EVs By 2024
GM recently reviewed the possibility of exclusively producing electric vehicles at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico by 2024, according to a tweet by the Mexican government’s economy ministry following a meeting with the Detroit-based automaker. Currently, the GM Ramos Arizpe plant manufactures the ICE-powered Chevy Blazer and...
gmauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer Bully At SEMA: Live Photo Gallery
The infamous Ringbrothers scored a one-two punch at SEMA 2022, taking home first and second place with their custom-off builds. Their 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer, nicknamed Bully, finished runner-up to the 1948 Chevy Loadmaster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at Bully in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Vivid Orange Paint Built Out For Model Year
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is a popular offering from The General in the subcompact crossover segment. Previously, GM Authority reported that the Blue Glow Metallic paint color was built out for the remainder of the 2023 model year. Now, we’ve learned that Vivid Orange Metallic paint is also done for the rest of 2023 model-year production.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS Spotted Testing With 2LT Wheels
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV expands the crossover nameplate to offer a brand-new, all-electric variant. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the upcoming 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS out on public roads wearing a set of 2LT wheels. This is the first time we’ve seen the 2024 Chevy Blazer...
gmauthority.com
BMW i Vision Dee EV Concept Revealed At 2023 CES
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with gusto, and it isn’t alone – several other prominent automakers are also making the move to EVs, including BMW, which just unveiled the new BMW i Vision Dee EV concept at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), giving us an idea where the German automaker is headed with regard to the EV space.
gmauthority.com
GMC Expects 2024 Sierra HD To Attract Owners Of Rival Trucks
Recently, GM Authority reported that the GMC Sierra HD pickup truck lineup boasts GMC’s most loyal customer base. This is good news in the sense that current Sierra HD owners are likely to be repeat buyers of a newer Sierra HD, however, thereby presenting an opportunity for the upcoming 2024 Sierra HD to steal customers from rivals, and to do so in a lasting fashion.
