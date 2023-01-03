ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

Burien's newest pizza place getting raves

BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane

SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Seattle’s best musicians gather on February 25, 2023, for GeorgeFest to honor the late, great George Harrison and raise money for the Historic Everett Theatre

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, over 25 of Seattle’s premier musicians will take the stage for GeorgeFest, to honor the late George Harrison. Proceeds from this labor of love will benefit the Historic Everett Theatre, a non-profit, 122-year-old venue in the heart of downtown Everett, Washington. “George was known...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success

Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Viruses, allergens, and smells be gone! The hospital-grade cleaning service for your home

When is the last time you looked at the ingredients in your cleaning products? Seeing a label that says, "Kills 99.9% of germs," probably sounds comforting enough and won't make you think twice about spraying the product around your home. But is it completely cleaning the surfaces in your home? Even if it is, what kinds of harmful chemicals are included in those products to achieve such a high percentage?
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Activity Center remains closed

City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
PUYALLUP, WA
KING-5

This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long

SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
SEATTLE, WA
sunset.com

This One-Pot Soup Is the Most Comforting Meal You’ll Make This Winter

Within months of opening in Seattle’s Central District, Communion became the must-get reservation for anyone looking for a fresh and local take on soul food, colorful cocktails, and, well, a party. Chef Kristi Brown has made it a mission to revive the African American foodways of Seattle in a way as celebratory as it is culturally aware. The restaurant is located in a building that was once home to the Pacific Northwest’s first Black-owned bank; on Sundays, brunch is a high-energy affair fueled by said cocktails and tables loaded with cornbread, French toast, catfish, grits, and Laotian sausage eggs Benedict. Lest you think these brunches are simply boozy, let it be known Brown turned the most recent Mother’s Day into a showcase of BIPOC-owned businesses, complete with panel discussions on motherhood and sexuality, and Ethiopian bird’s eye chile-spiked bloody Marys.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61

SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel

Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year

The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue

For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
BELLEVUE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The University Book Store set to close its doors

The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy