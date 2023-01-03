Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle’s best musicians gather on February 25, 2023, for GeorgeFest to honor the late, great George Harrison and raise money for the Historic Everett Theatre
On Saturday, February 25, 2023, over 25 of Seattle’s premier musicians will take the stage for GeorgeFest, to honor the late George Harrison. Proceeds from this labor of love will benefit the Historic Everett Theatre, a non-profit, 122-year-old venue in the heart of downtown Everett, Washington. “George was known...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success
Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
seattlerefined.com
Viruses, allergens, and smells be gone! The hospital-grade cleaning service for your home
When is the last time you looked at the ingredients in your cleaning products? Seeing a label that says, "Kills 99.9% of germs," probably sounds comforting enough and won't make you think twice about spraying the product around your home. But is it completely cleaning the surfaces in your home? Even if it is, what kinds of harmful chemicals are included in those products to achieve such a high percentage?
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
sunset.com
This One-Pot Soup Is the Most Comforting Meal You’ll Make This Winter
Within months of opening in Seattle’s Central District, Communion became the must-get reservation for anyone looking for a fresh and local take on soul food, colorful cocktails, and, well, a party. Chef Kristi Brown has made it a mission to revive the African American foodways of Seattle in a way as celebratory as it is culturally aware. The restaurant is located in a building that was once home to the Pacific Northwest’s first Black-owned bank; on Sundays, brunch is a high-energy affair fueled by said cocktails and tables loaded with cornbread, French toast, catfish, grits, and Laotian sausage eggs Benedict. Lest you think these brunches are simply boozy, let it be known Brown turned the most recent Mother’s Day into a showcase of BIPOC-owned businesses, complete with panel discussions on motherhood and sexuality, and Ethiopian bird’s eye chile-spiked bloody Marys.
KING-5
Seattle based company shakes up beauty industry with a reimagined lipstick
SEATTLE — Behind the new Seattle-based beauty company Vermouth, is a team of women frustrated with the beauty industry. They decided to start their revolution with an item most American women wear everyday — lipstick. "The tube, the twist up that we have is 100 years old and...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
thurstontalk.com
One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle drag queen Irene 'The Alien' stars on next 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Irene Dubois said she felt like an outcast growing up gay in Texas, never feeling seen in the media she consumed or that her story was being told — until she discovered "RuPaul's Drag Race." "It was the first time in my life that I kind of felt like...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
425magazine.com
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
