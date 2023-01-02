Marvel star Jeremy Renner is 'conscious and speaking', will have surgery after running over his leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in intensive care and will undergo a second surgery as doctors tackle his 'extensive injuries' following an accident involving a snow plow.

The star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after the snowcat he was using to plow his driveway ran him over.

Renner, 51, underwent his first surgery earlier on Monday today as part of an extensive recovery process but it has now been revealed that the superhero star will require further operations on what will be a long road to recovery.

A statement from his family stated how they were grateful to the 'incredible doctors and nurses looking after him.

'They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,' the statement added.

The Hawkeye actor was airlifted to hospital on Sunday morning following the accident.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, was alone and trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home with his PistenBully, a type of snow groomer made by the German manufacturer Kassbohrer.

The vehicle's safety features failed and caused it to roll over Renner's leg, around a quarter mile from the property TMZ reported.

A neighbor who also happened to be a doctor put a tourniquet on his injured leg to stem the bleeding, but Renner suffered significant blood loss by the time he was airlifted from the snowy scene scene at 9.50am.

The 51-year-old remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

TMZ cites sources close to the star who say he suffered injuries on other parts of his body and not just the leg.

It's unclear how long he's owned the PistenBully groomer, or whether he bought it second-hand.

The type of PistenBully Renner owns is no longer available for sale on the company's website but similar models are described on second-hand sale sites as 'vintage'.

The actor's representatives confirmed yesterday that his family was with him in the hospital.

'We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today.

'His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.'

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office explained what happened in a statement: 'At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

'Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

'Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

'The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.'

Renner shares one daughter with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.