Marvel star Jeremy Renner is 'conscious and speaking', will have surgery after running over his leg

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter and James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in intensive care and will undergo a second surgery as doctors tackle his 'extensive injuries' following an accident involving a snow plow.

The star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after the snowcat he was using to plow his driveway ran him over.

Renner, 51, underwent his first surgery earlier on Monday today as part of an extensive recovery process but it has now been revealed that the superhero star will require further operations on what will be a long road to recovery.

A statement from his family stated how they were grateful to the 'incredible doctors and nurses looking after him.

'They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,' the statement added.

The Hawkeye actor was airlifted to hospital on Sunday morning following the accident.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, was alone and trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home with his PistenBully, a type of snow groomer made by the German manufacturer Kassbohrer.

The vehicle's safety features failed and caused it to roll over Renner's leg, around a quarter mile from the property TMZ reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P52PF_0k2FHsPq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXNZ6_0k2FHsPq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6yGA_0k2FHsPq00

A neighbor who also happened to be a doctor put a tourniquet on his injured leg to stem the bleeding, but Renner suffered significant blood loss by the time he was airlifted from the snowy scene scene at 9.50am.

The 51-year-old remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

TMZ cites sources close to the star who say he suffered injuries on other parts of his body and not just the leg.

It's unclear how long he's owned the PistenBully groomer, or whether he bought it second-hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1cZx_0k2FHsPq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppr9g_0k2FHsPq00

The type of PistenBully Renner owns is no longer available for sale on the company's website but similar models are described on second-hand sale sites as 'vintage'.

The actor's representatives confirmed yesterday that his family was with him in the hospital.

'We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today.

'His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MF8jm_0k2FHsPq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMvOZ_0k2FHsPq00

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office explained what happened in a statement: 'At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

'Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

'Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

'The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.'

Renner shares one daughter with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. The actor's leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a "tremendous" amount of blood.
RENO, NV
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year's weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in "critical but stable" condition.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the "extensive" injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It's unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year's Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home.
NEVADA STATE
HollywoodLife

OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. "It's a private road where he lives. I've never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn't allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself," the 58-year-old man explained. "When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here." But it was the 51-year-old
NEVADA STATE
Decider.com

‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital In Critical Condition After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner, the Academy Award nominated actor and star of The Avengers, The Hurt Locker and The Mayor of Kingstown, is currently in critical condition in a hospital near Reno, Nevada after suffering an undisclosed injury during what police are describing as a "weather related accident while plowing snow." According to a statement provided to Deadline, officers from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" at 9 A.M. on New Year's Day. Renner reportedly has a home in the area, which is nearby Lake Tahoe, which had
RENO, NV
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner's family has revealed that he "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition" in their first statement since the actor's snow-ploughing accident."We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January)," the statement reads. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and
RENO, NV
StyleCaster

How Marvel Stars Responded to Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident—Chris Evans Called Him ‘Tough As Nails’

Sending heroic love. Chris Evans sent Jeremy Renner well wishes in his recovery. In Renner's first Instagram post since his snowplow accident, many of his Marvel co-stars responded to send him love and called him a true superhero. Renner was hospitalized after a "weather-related" accident on January 1, 2023. In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to "a traumatic injury" around the Mount Rose Highway near Reno, Nevada on Sunday morning. The Hawkeye star was helping a neighbor who was stuck in their car after getting out of his snowplow. The heavy piece of machinery accidentally
RENO, NV
RadarOnline

