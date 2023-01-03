Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Top GOP Senator Invites Democratic Senator to Join Republican Party
In a recent interview, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on the Democratic Party and the recent news surrounding Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced Friday that she was changing party registration from Democrat to Independent.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Trump supporters celebrate after Gaetz nominates former president for House speaker: 'Fantastic'
Some on Twitter praised Matt Gaetz's decision to nominate former President Trump for House speaker Thursday. Kevin McCarthy has now failed in 11 votes to become speaker.
Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’
Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s swearing-in ceremony.Mr Santos is set to take his seat on Tuesday despite admitting to largely making up his background while running for Congress. He has admitted to lies about his work history, education, religious background and more.Federal and local authorities are now thought to be looking in to his wide array of very public falsehoods.Writing in The New York Times, Mr Suozzi ripped the embattled Republican congressman-elect as a “con man”.“I’ve lost track of how many...
Lucas Kunce to challenge Josh Hawley for Missouri U.S. Senate in 2024
Democrat Lucas Kunce announced Friday via social media that he will run for U.S. Senate in 2024, launching a bid to challenge Republican Josh Hawley for his seat.
Sen. Katie Britt joining GOP contingent to visit southern border
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, in her second week on the job, will visit the U.S.-Mexican border on a fact-finding trip on border security, according to a statement Thursday. Britt will be part of a Republican contingent led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and also include Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi that will visit the border on Monday and Tuesday. In a joint statement from the three senators, the trip will be to “examine the disastrous effects of Biden’s border crisis firsthand.”
Democrat Lucas Kunce announces bid for Josh Hawley's Senate seat in 2024
Democrat Lucas Kunce announced his candidacy on Friday for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Josh Hawley. Kunce ran in the 2022 U.S. Senate race hoping to take on Republican Eric Schmitt, though he lost the primary to Trudy Busch Valentine.
Can McConnell save GOP from Trump?
This column is republished from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. The contrast was stark in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The east side was chaos, as the new, thin Republican majority in the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker, the prerequisite for doing any […] The post Can McConnell save GOP from Trump? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
George Santos sworn in as scandal engulfs freshman lawmaker
George Santos, the newly elected, scandal-plagued Republican from New York, was sworn in early Saturday morning to the House of Representatives under a cloud of suspicion involving everything from his credentials to campaign expenditures. Santos was busted by the New York Times last month for embellishing his background and lying...
Rep. Bush, Sen. Blunt secure millions for police and public safety in federal budget deal
The $1.7 trillion federal budget deal which passed both houses of Congress contains some funding for the region’s fight against crime, says the leader of chamber organization Greater Saint Louis Inc.
Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson calls House leadership race "alarming"
In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, said that Jan. 6 was a "stress test" that showed the fragility of American democracy. Johnson also called the House leadership race "alarming."
Britt sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. senator
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt was sworn into office Tuesday, becoming the youngest Republican woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. Britt, 40, took the oath of office along with other senators who were elected in November. She replaced longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, 88, who announced his retirement after six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. “It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor,” Britt said in a statement. “I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values.” Britt is one of the youngest members in the U.S. Senate. She is the first Republican woman to hold one of the state’s Senate seats and the state’s first elected female senator. The state’s previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.
New Congress Officially Sworn Into Office
A small group of hardline conservatives, including the newest member of Oklahoma's delegation, helped deal a historic blow to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. He had hoped to become Speaker in the new Republican-led house. News 9's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the details.
Bill designating Butterfield Trail a National Historic Trail headed to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law
A bill designating the Butterfield Overland Trail as a National Historic Trail has passed both houses of Congress and is headed to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Josh Hawley Challenger Launches Campaign On Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary
Democrat Lucas Kunce called the noted fist-pumper and election objector a "coward and faker."
Senator who spearheaded SBF-backed crypto bill to retire
Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will not seek reelection. Stabenow was an author and advocate for a bill that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried aggressively lobbied for. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will not seek reelection in 2024. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to...
