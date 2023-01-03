ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

The Independent

Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’

Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s swearing-in ceremony.Mr Santos is set to take his seat on Tuesday despite admitting to largely making up his background while running for Congress. He has admitted to lies about his work history, education, religious background and more.Federal and local authorities are now thought to be looking in to his wide array of very public falsehoods.Writing in The New York Times, Mr Suozzi ripped the embattled Republican congressman-elect as a “con man”.“I’ve lost track of how many...
AL.com

Sen. Katie Britt joining GOP contingent to visit southern border

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, in her second week on the job, will visit the U.S.-Mexican border on a fact-finding trip on border security, according to a statement Thursday. Britt will be part of a Republican contingent led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and also include Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi that will visit the border on Monday and Tuesday. In a joint statement from the three senators, the trip will be to “examine the disastrous effects of Biden’s border crisis firsthand.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Can McConnell save GOP from Trump?

This column is republished from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. The contrast was stark in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The east side was chaos, as the new, thin Republican majority in the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker, the prerequisite for doing any […] The post Can McConnell save GOP from Trump? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

George Santos sworn in as scandal engulfs freshman lawmaker

George Santos, the newly elected, scandal-plagued Republican from New York, was sworn in early Saturday morning to the House of Representatives under a cloud of suspicion involving everything from his credentials to campaign expenditures. Santos was busted by the New York Times last month for embellishing his background and lying...
The Associated Press

Britt sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. senator

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt was sworn into office Tuesday, becoming the youngest Republican woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. Britt, 40, took the oath of office along with other senators who were elected in November. She replaced longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, 88, who announced his retirement after six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. “It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor,” Britt said in a statement. “I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values.” Britt is one of the youngest members in the U.S. Senate. She is the first Republican woman to hold one of the state’s Senate seats and the state’s first elected female senator. The state’s previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.
ALABAMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Congress Officially Sworn Into Office

A small group of hardline conservatives, including the newest member of Oklahoma's delegation, helped deal a historic blow to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. He had hoped to become Speaker in the new Republican-led house. News 9's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the details.
OKLAHOMA STATE
theblock.co

Senator who spearheaded SBF-backed crypto bill to retire

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will not seek reelection. Stabenow was an author and advocate for a bill that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried aggressively lobbied for. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will not seek reelection in 2024. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to...
WASHINGTON STATE

