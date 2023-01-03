ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

COVID spreading faster in Florida but isn't as strong, UCF epidemiologist notes

Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Elena Cyrus, a epidemiologist at the...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Here is the unique fair food coming to the 2023 Florida State Fair

Each year, the Florida State Fair offers visitors its typical assortment of midway rides, games, agricultural exhibits, and events — including Florida's Largest Home Show and the Florida RV Supershow. What's not typical, however are the array of unique — and some might say bizarre — food offerings....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars

Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WFLA

Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Veterans' nursing homes in Florida are still recovering from pandemic

A top state veterans official told Florida senators Wednesday that the state-run nursing homes for veterans are still recovering after the COVID pandemic shrank their staffs and reduced the number of residents. Deputy Executive Director Bob Asztalos of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs told a Senate committee that its...
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

UF faculty blast Florida's surgeon general over COVID advice

The University of Florida says it has no power to investigate Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a UF faculty member who is under fire for debatable COVID-19 guidance. A group of UF medical school faculty members this week challenged Lapado's controversial advice that men younger than 40 avoid getting shots with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. He cited an “abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy