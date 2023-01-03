Read full article on original website
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
usf.edu
Florida has more carnivorous plants than any other state. A Tampa author explores them in his book
Florida has more carnivorous plants than any other state. These plants use appealing scents, leaves, and sticky fluids to trap and imprison insects. WUSF's Daylina Miller spoke with Tampa author Kenny Coogan about his recently released book “Florida's Carnivorous Plants” and business, “Critter Companions.”. He delves into...
usf.edu
COVID spreading faster in Florida but isn't as strong, UCF epidemiologist notes
Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Elena Cyrus, a epidemiologist at the...
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
usf.edu
Here is the unique fair food coming to the 2023 Florida State Fair
Each year, the Florida State Fair offers visitors its typical assortment of midway rides, games, agricultural exhibits, and events — including Florida's Largest Home Show and the Florida RV Supershow. What's not typical, however are the array of unique — and some might say bizarre — food offerings....
Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
usf.edu
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
usf.edu
Veterans' nursing homes in Florida are still recovering from pandemic
A top state veterans official told Florida senators Wednesday that the state-run nursing homes for veterans are still recovering after the COVID pandemic shrank their staffs and reduced the number of residents. Deputy Executive Director Bob Asztalos of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs told a Senate committee that its...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
usf.edu
Florida: ‘Where woke goes to die’; transgender bathroom ruling; remembering Rosewood
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for a second term this week. The ceremony happened just before the nation marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In his address, the governor laid into the federal government and Democratic-led states, portraying Florida as “a citadel...
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
usf.edu
UF faculty blast Florida's surgeon general over COVID advice
The University of Florida says it has no power to investigate Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a UF faculty member who is under fire for debatable COVID-19 guidance. A group of UF medical school faculty members this week challenged Lapado's controversial advice that men younger than 40 avoid getting shots with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. He cited an “abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death.”
Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates
Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties don't have enough dentists to provide necessary care
Woman arrested in connection to suspicious deaths of married Florida couple, police ‘confident it is random’
A woman has been arrested following the suspicious death of a married couple at a Florida senior living community.
