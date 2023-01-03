ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande man identified as person killed by train at Grover Beach station

Authorities identified the person struck and killed by a train last month at the Grover Beach Amtrak station as Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, while a train was approaching, Gupton stepped off the platform at the Grover Beach station and onto the tracks in order to retrieve an object, police said. The oncoming train struck Gupton, killing him.
GROVER BEACH, CA
kprl.com

First Friday Celebration in Atascadero 01.06.2023

Today is the first Friday of the year 2023, which will be celebrated in Atascadero this evening. Terrie Banish is assistant city manager in Atascadero. The Pub Crawl begins at six this evening in downtown Atascadero.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO County welcomes the first babies of 2023

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Robbery, assault suspect remains at large

Suspect described as a white male adult, 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a scruffy beard, wearing all dark clothing. – On Monday, at around 9:24 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a firearm being brandished toward a Ralphs grocery store employee at 201 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It was reported to dispatch the Ralphs employee attempted to stop the suspect from stealing numerous items from the store. After being confronted, the suspect brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle. The employee was not injured during the incident.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29 – Jan. 2

Lois Mae Omara, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Beverly Ann Walter, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO

A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
New Times

SLO County prepares for powerful rainstorm

The National Weather Service anticipated that hazardous weather conditions would grip San Luis Obispo County from Jan. 4 to late the next morning. That notice put Jonathan Stornetta, the Paso Robles fire and emergency services chief, on high alert. "We're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the valley...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

