calcoasttimes.com
Arroyo Grande man identified as person killed by train at Grover Beach station
Authorities identified the person struck and killed by a train last month at the Grover Beach Amtrak station as Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, while a train was approaching, Gupton stepped off the platform at the Grover Beach station and onto the tracks in order to retrieve an object, police said. The oncoming train struck Gupton, killing him.
kprl.com
First Friday Celebration in Atascadero 01.06.2023
Today is the first Friday of the year 2023, which will be celebrated in Atascadero this evening. Terrie Banish is assistant city manager in Atascadero. The Pub Crawl begins at six this evening in downtown Atascadero.
Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo
California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 1 as of 9:40 a.m. after closing it earlier Thursday morning due to flooding by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo, north of Guadalupe. The post Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO County welcomes the first babies of 2023
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
SLO County lost several popular businesses in 2022. Here are 10
From a beloved Mexican restaurant to a popular fast food joint, here are some of the local businesses that shut their doors in 2022.
Robbery, assault suspect remains at large
Suspect described as a white male adult, 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a scruffy beard, wearing all dark clothing. – On Monday, at around 9:24 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a firearm being brandished toward a Ralphs grocery store employee at 201 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It was reported to dispatch the Ralphs employee attempted to stop the suspect from stealing numerous items from the store. After being confronted, the suspect brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Rogue waves shatter windows on Cambria home
A powerful wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday morning, injuring a person inside. They declined medical transport.
New Times
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw more pet surrenders at a time when animal adoptions decreased nationally
It started with a Facebook rumor. People on the Lost Pets of San Luis Obispo County group wondered and debated in December if pet owners surrendered their older dogs to shelters to make room for new puppies arriving as Christmas gifts. "Please tell me people really don't do this!?" commented...
Highway 101 crash on Cuesta Grade backs up traffic through SLO
Traffic is slow through the Marsh Street exit, according to Caltrans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $867,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $526,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $326.
Lompoc Police arrest parents of one-year-old exposed to fentanyl
A one-year-old had to be revived after exposure to fentanyl, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Lompoc Police arrest parents of one-year-old exposed to fentanyl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man killed in Lompoc condo fire
A man was killed in a fire at a condominium complex Friday morning in Lompoc. It happened at about 9 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
Man arrested following multi-agency search in Vandenberg Village
A Lompoc man was booked into jail following a search that prompted a multi-agency response in Vandenberg Village Wednesday night.
Death notices for Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Lois Mae Omara, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Beverly Ann Walter, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 154 from both directions as of 6:26 a.m. The post Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO
A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall
A tree fell down and crashed into a parked car in the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy storm, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
SLO County prepares for powerful rainstorm
The National Weather Service anticipated that hazardous weather conditions would grip San Luis Obispo County from Jan. 4 to late the next morning. That notice put Jonathan Stornetta, the Paso Robles fire and emergency services chief, on high alert. "We're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the valley...
