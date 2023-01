The Officers and members of the Bogalusa Voters League will sponsor a Bogalusa – community-wide 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade and Service on Monday, Jan. 16. The host church is Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church is located at 1104 Poplas Street. Please join us on this momentous occasion. The parade will start from the corner of North Avenue and MLK at 1:00 p.m. and the service will start at 3:00 p.m.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO