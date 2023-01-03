MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.

