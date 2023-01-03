Read full article on original website
Odessa man killed in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. In late 2021, agents with the DEA received information that Jesus Arevalo, 44, received and distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the Midland-Odessa region. The DEA and FBI opened a joint investigation through which undercover agents made multiple purchases of pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
2-year-old killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND, Texas — A two year old is dead and several others were injured following a crash in Midland County. According to a crash report from DPS, the crash took place at the intersection of East BI-20 and E. Loop 250 around 11:18 a.m. on Dec. 17. An SUV...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Midland businesses react to the water boil notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
City of Midland boil water update
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice. According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs. On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the...
Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158
MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl
WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than three million fentanyl doses in New Mexico and West Texas. The Midland Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s office have concerns over this deadly drug, but say they hope to have...
City of Midland lifts boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
Odessan among 57 others accused of drug, alcohol related offenses on NYE
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after investigators said she was caught behind the wheel after a night drinking. Kimberly Alvarado, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 31, a woman driving a red Mustang exited a parking lot […]
