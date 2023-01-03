ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaines County, TX

NewsWest 9

Odessa man killed in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
CRANE COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. In late 2021, agents with the DEA received information that Jesus Arevalo, 44, received and distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the Midland-Odessa region. The DEA and FBI opened a joint investigation through which undercover agents made multiple purchases of pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
ABILENE, TX
cbs7.com

Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

2-year-old killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas — A two year old is dead and several others were injured following a crash in Midland County. According to a crash report from DPS, the crash took place at the intersection of East BI-20 and E. Loop 250 around 11:18 a.m. on Dec. 17. An SUV...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland businesses react to the water boil notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland boil water update

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice. According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs. On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158

MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than three million fentanyl doses in New Mexico and West Texas. The Midland Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s office have concerns over this deadly drug, but say they hope to have...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland lifts boil water notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

