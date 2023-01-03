ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.  Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).  […]
West Virginia State Senate calls for reforms at DHHR

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is in desperate need of help, according to senate leaders. The Republican leadership of the West Virginia State Senate has written the interim director of DHHR with a variety of suggested changes. Among the recommendations is a suggestion for substantial pay increases, […]
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
West Virginia names new State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has a new State Health Officer and Commissioner of the department’s Bureau for Public Health. Interim Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR and Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Dr. Matthew Christiansen, M.D., M.P.H, will fill the position effective immediately. Christiansen is currently […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
MetroNews This Morning 1-5-23

–Governor Justice says he plans to propose the biggest tax cut in state history. –House leader says division of DHHR may set the tone for the Legislative Session. –W.Va. Congressional representatives back McCarthy for Speaker, but he doesn’t have the job yet. –In Sports, a huge match-up of #1...
Fight looms over possible tax cuts in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the West Virginia Legislature convenes next week, one of the biggest battles will be over tax cuts. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already said he will propose the largest tax cut in state history, but did not give specifics. The state’s budget surplus is nearly $1 billion. One of […]
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor

According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules

West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
