Read full article on original website
Related
PEIA, teacher’s aides near top of West Virginia legislative agenda
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We are now just five days away from the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session and the agenda is becoming very clear. We knew some of the big issues, but now we are getting some last minute surprises. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the West Virginia Press Association and the AARP hosted […]
wiproud.com
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Lawmakers debate DHHR reforms as West Virginia Legislative Session nears
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The push continues to reform the troubled West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Lawmakers from both parties say fixing major problems within the DHHR will be a big priority of the annual legislative session that begins next week. The leadership of both parties has written letters to the acting […]
West Virginia Senators want change at DHHR
A group of West Virginia senators is asking the new head of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Bureau for Social Services to consider several changes to the state's child welfare policies.
West Virginia State Senate calls for reforms at DHHR
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is in desperate need of help, according to senate leaders. The Republican leadership of the West Virginia State Senate has written the interim director of DHHR with a variety of suggested changes. Among the recommendations is a suggestion for substantial pay increases, […]
WSAZ
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
West Virginia names new State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has a new State Health Officer and Commissioner of the department’s Bureau for Public Health. Interim Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR and Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Dr. Matthew Christiansen, M.D., M.P.H, will fill the position effective immediately. Christiansen is currently […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Metro News
Justice says COVID briefings will transition to regular statewide updates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says his weekly COVID-19 media briefings will transition to regular updates from his administration and focus less on the pandemic. “We’re going to move forward,” Justice said during Wednesday’s briefing. West Virginia’s state of emergency over COVID-19 officially ended on...
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-5-23
–Governor Justice says he plans to propose the biggest tax cut in state history. –House leader says division of DHHR may set the tone for the Legislative Session. –W.Va. Congressional representatives back McCarthy for Speaker, but he doesn’t have the job yet. –In Sports, a huge match-up of #1...
Fight looms over possible tax cuts in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the West Virginia Legislature convenes next week, one of the biggest battles will be over tax cuts. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already said he will propose the largest tax cut in state history, but did not give specifics. The state’s budget surplus is nearly $1 billion. One of […]
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
DHHR Transitions Child Welfare Information System to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH)
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this weekend began transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH). DHHR staff will now use this system to assist DHHR clients.
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor
According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
beckersasc.com
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules
West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Comments / 2