Cape Gazette
Sussex County officials sworn in
Winners in the November election, including two Sussex County councilmen and three county row officers (all Republicans), were sworn in Jan. 3 to begin the new year. Re-elected to second four-year terms are District 4 Councilman Doug Hudson, who lives near Dagsboro, and District 5 Councilman John Rieley of rural Millsboro.
WMDT.com
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
WBOC
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
Cape Gazette
Grotto seeks variance for Rehoboth hotel
Two months ago, representatives from Grotto Pizza introduced a proposal for a hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk. In the meeting before Rehoboth planning commissioners, they said the 58,300-square-foot hotel was set to be four floors with 60 rooms. Vince Robertson, the attorney representing developer One...
WBOC
Lewes Officials Consider Beach Parking Permit System
LEWES, Del. -- Officials in the City of Lewes are considering implementing a beach parking permit system. According to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend, the city has been considering a permit system for two years. They've observed parking permit systems in neighboring beach towns to help plan one for Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
starpublications.online
Seaford Tomorrow to make plans for the new year
Back in 2011, some volunteers got together to form the “Seaford Enhancement Team.” A few years later, they refocused their attention, and renamed the all-volunteer organization, “Seaford Tomorrow.” The organization’s major purpose is to improve Seaford’s Downtown Business District. They work in partnership with the city of Seaford, the Western Sussex Chamber of Commerce, the Seaford Downtown Business Association, among other groups that wish to see growth – economically, and physically – in the downtown area.
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
WBOC
Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
Ocean City Today
Newly bid Ocean City beach franchises net $90K
Fourteen south end beach equipment rental franchises, and one midtown one, are set to add nearly $90,000 to the city’s coffers this season. On Tuesday, City Council members voted to approve bids from Patrick McLaughlin and Adrian Nemet, Drew Haugh, William Edmunds, Todd Burbage, Steve Pittler and Spiro Buas to sell chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, surf mats and beach-based back rests at locations from the inlet to 24th Street for the next three years. Pittler also won a bid to take over a defaulted contract to sell beach equipment on 57th, 58th and 59th streets for one year.
Cape Gazette
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Seaford Businesses Look Forward to Nylon Capital Shopping Center Redevelopment
SEAFORD, Del. -- Those working at the few remaining businesses in Seaford's Nylon Capital Shopping Center are looking forward to the shopping center's redevelopment and have their own ideas for what is to come. Last month, Governor John Carney announced that public and private investment, worth $60 million, is going...
WGMD Radio
Gun-Related Laws, Rising State Revenues Among Topics of Discussion at State Rep. Danny Short’s Coffee Meeting
State Representative Danny Short is sponsoring new legislation that would eliminate the possibility of bail for anyone arrested for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Right now, denial of bail is only done in capital murder cases. Also at the meeting Rep. Short discussed state revenues which...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE
Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – January 6, 2023
This aerial photo shows the creation of the Inlet in August 1933 and the separation between Ocean City and Assateague Island from the most historic storm to ever hit the region. The photo clearly shows the existence of a new 50-foot wide, eight-foot deep Inlet at the south end of...
WDEL 1150AM
Lydia York sworn in as Del. State Auditor
Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts. Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Cape Gazette
There’s still a lot to do in January
Believe it or not, there is much to do outdoors in January. There are deer-hunting seasons, while the tog fishing has been good and should continue to be so. The long-range weather forecast is reasonable, so we can get outside without freezing to death. There are a couple of charter...
