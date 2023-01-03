Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
Sabine County murderer on the run for almost 1 year formally sentenced to 99 years; victim's family members give statements
An East Texas family received the justice they were awaiting for more than a year on Tuesday. Livye Lewis, 19, was killed by her boyfriend Matthew Edgar in Sabine County in October 2020. Edgar was convicted of murdering her in January 2022, but he had skipped out on the third...
Lake Charles American Press
Starks man charged in Beauregard homicide after overnight manhunt
A Starks man was apprehended Thursday morning and charged in the death of 54-year-old James Barlow. Hank Robert Windham, 45, was arrested following an overnight manhunt that Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said utilized resources from several local agencies, as well as the FBI and Louisiana State Police. Windham was...
KTBS
Funeral for Sabine Parish deputy who died during vacation
SABINE PAIRSH, La._ Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers said their final goodbyes to Deputy Adam Nelson. A funeral service was held Friday inside the Old Pisgah Baptist Church. Friends reflected on Deputy Nelson's heroic nature saying he always went above and beyond the call of duty. Although Deputy...
KPLC TV
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
kalb.com
BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB/KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Hank Windham, 45, of Starks, the man wanted in a homicide investigation, was located and arrested for second-degree murder. Windham was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on George Windham Road. The homicide occurred in the area...
kjas.com
JCSO says multiple people arrested for numerous thefts
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that multiple people have been arrested for numerous theft cases. No details were offered, other than the crimes are said to have occurred at locations across the county. Department spokesperson Karli Cherry said that the department received information on Thursday that led...
fox4beaumont.com
Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for information after vehicle burglary
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help after the burglary of a vehicle in Nacogdoches County. The incident happened in the 3000 block of County Road 509 Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking people to call them if they saw anything out of the ordinary Tuesday […]
KLTV
Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van
Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
Lufkin man sentenced for allegedly hitting, killing driver while fleeing from authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
kjas.com
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
KLTV
Nacogdoches City Manager named as finalist for Town of Prosper
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Current City of Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares has been named among the finalists for the town manager position in the North Texas city of Prosper. Canizares has served as city manager for Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this, he served as both deputy and assistant...
Two suspects accused of New Year's Day burglary wanted by Newton County Sheriff's Office
CALL, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in a New Year's Day burglary. It happened Sunday, January 1, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m. at 1282 County Road 3102 in Call. The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with...
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
kjas.com
Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
KLTV
Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
