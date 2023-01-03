ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Lake Charles American Press

Starks man charged in Beauregard homicide after overnight manhunt

A Starks man was apprehended Thursday morning and charged in the death of 54-year-old James Barlow. Hank Robert Windham, 45, was arrested following an overnight manhunt that Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said utilized resources from several local agencies, as well as the FBI and Louisiana State Police. Windham was...
STARKS, LA
KTBS

Funeral for Sabine Parish deputy who died during vacation

SABINE PAIRSH, La._ Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers said their final goodbyes to Deputy Adam Nelson. A funeral service was held Friday inside the Old Pisgah Baptist Church. Friends reflected on Deputy Nelson's heroic nature saying he always went above and beyond the call of duty. Although Deputy...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
LEESVILLE, LA
kjas.com

JCSO says multiple people arrested for numerous thefts

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that multiple people have been arrested for numerous theft cases. No details were offered, other than the crimes are said to have occurred at locations across the county. Department spokesperson Karli Cherry said that the department received information on Thursday that led...
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
KLTV

Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van

Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches City Manager named as finalist for Town of Prosper

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Current City of Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares has been named among the finalists for the town manager position in the North Texas city of Prosper. Canizares has served as city manager for Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this, he served as both deputy and assistant...
PROSPER, TX
kjas.com

One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash

A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KLTV

Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

