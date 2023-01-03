Read full article on original website
Related
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Here's What Ryan Gosling Would Look Like As Marvel's Sentry
As 2023 kicks off, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand at an increasing rate. More and more projects are making their way in front of fans' eyes on screens big and small, and the franchise's massive narrative shows no sign of coming to a close any time soon. To keep the MCU on the right path and ensure Marvel Comics die-hards continue to watch, we've seen several print favorites make their live-action debuts as of late. Among the most recent arrivals are Namor (Tenoch Huerta), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), to name a few.
The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Describes His Character Tommy As A 'Kindred Spirit' (& With Good Reason)
Of course, part of the fun of playing the global blockbuster video game "The Last of Us" stems from how gamers can step in the shoes of the characters during their thrilling adventures to defeat zombie-like humans known as "The Infected," or at the very least, identify with others as the game's story plays out. The latter scenario in the 2013 video game is what Gabriel Luna experienced filming the role of Tommy in the TV adaptation of "The Last of Us," and as it turns out, the similarities he has with his character took the actor by pleasant surprise.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
An Avengers Group Chat Exists In Real Life And Mark Ruffalo Keeps The Conversation Going
The dream of many a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the superheroes they love watching banter and quip on screen are actually friends in real life. No one wants to imagine Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth not being able to stand being in the same room with one another. Fortunately, the sprawling ensemble cast that makes up the core of the "Avengers" franchise seems to get along pretty well.
HBO's The Last Of Us Uses Science To Make Cordyceps Zombification Even More Terrifying
Video games are known to play pretty fast and loose with real science, especially when it comes to the zombie subgenre. There's no shortage of games where you take on hordes of the undead, from "Left 4 Dead" to "The Evil Within." "The Last of Us" could certainly be a contender within that realm, but it at least changes the formula. You aren't fighting those who have risen from the grave. Instead, you take on individuals who have been infected with the Cordyceps fungus. Of course, the real monsters are your fellow survivors who have sacrificed their humanity to live, but that's a topic for another article.
James Gunn Casually Revealed That He Has A Yet-To-Be-Announced DC Series In The Works
James Gunn just might be the busiest man working in Hollywood at the moment. In October 2022, it was announced James Gunn, along with Peter Safran, would take over as the heads of DC Studios. That effectively puts them in charge of the DC Cinematic Universe as well as accompanying television series. Since that time, Gunn and Safran have remained tight-lipped about what the future of DC holds as they finalize plans on how to proceed.
The Last Of Us Video Game Creator Neil Druckmann Reveals His Approach To Adapting His Magnum Opus For TV
A decade after the global success of the video game "The Last of Us," creator Neil Druckmann's dream of adapting the events of his game for the screen has finally become a reality. It's been a bumpy ride for Druckmann, though, as the 2013 game was initially optioned in 2014 to become a theatrical film under the auspices of legendary "Evil Dead" trilogy director Sam Raimi. However, while Druckmann felt comfortable with Raimi handling his baby, his creative differences with studio executives caused plans for the film to fall by the wayside (via The New Yorker).
The Possible King Kong Reference In Naruto
Since thundering onto movie screens in 1933, "King Kong" has gone on to rank amongst the most influential movies ever made. The thrilling tale of a giant ape located on an uncharted prehistoric island who falls in love with a human woman and is taken to New York City was considered a game-changing epic upon its release. Not only did the film's massive box office returns save RKO Radio Pictures from bankruptcy (via Yahoo News), but its innovative special effects, enthralling adventure story, and groundbreaking sound design went on to birth the special effects blockbusters that we know today, influencing the likes of Ray Harryhausen, Peter Jackson and many more.
Nicolas Cage Won't Be Back As Spider-Man Noir In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
One of the many highlights of 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was Nicolas Cage's turn as the Peter Parker of the perpetually black-and-white-and-raining "Spider-Man: Noir" universe, which the actor even called "unusual." This version of Spider-Man is a two-fisted gun-wielding crimefighter who loves beating up Nazis, and many fans were certainly looking forward to seeing the character's return in the upcoming sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," or possibly even in a solo adventure of his own.
Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Spider In Avatar: The Way Of Water
There was a lot riding on "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film came out 13 years prior, and the sequel had lofty expectations to live up to, not the least of which was the fact "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and "The Way of Water" had to gross $2 billion just to break even. Fortunately, the sequel seems to be on track to hit that mark and then some (via Deadline).
Hugh Jackman's (Very Cautious) Statement About Bryan Singer's Behavior On The X-Men Set Speaks Volumes
The original "X-Men" films from Bryan Singer are partially responsible for the massive deluge of superhero movies over the past few decades. The first "X-Men" film, which was released in 2000, helped introduce the general public to the struggles of mutants — individuals that are born with fantastic and unique powers. Some of these mutants may be able to blast energy from their eyes, control the weather, read minds, manipulate metal, or grow powerful claws. These are just a small snippet of mutant powers and abilities, and this fact acts as one of the major draws of the "X-Men" comics and movies.
The Last Of Us Creators Are Already Thinking Past Season 1
"The Last of Us" fans don't have long to wait before the highly-anticipated adaptation finally premieres on HBO. Many hope that the show will finally break the curse that has plagued video game adaptations since Hollywood studios first began looking to bring the successful medium to live action. "The Last of Us" could usher in a new era of TV shows, with Prime Video already joining HBO as a major network to greenlight a live-action video game series.
M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable Trilogy Almost Included A Nod To Another Of His Films
2023 could already serve as a stellar year for horror filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. His Apple TV+ series, "The Servant," is scheduled to deliver its fourth and final season on January 13, 2023. We can likely expect some massive twists and a few satisfying answers for the story of couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) in "The Servant." However, according to Shyamalan, we shouldn't hold our breath for a happy ending. Meanwhile, this year will also deliver a new film from Shyamalan, called "Knock at the Cabin." And if its terrifying premise of four strangers holding a family hostage with a horrible decision isn't enough to scare, then maybe its immersive VR experience will do the trick.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0