abc27.com
Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
WGAL
Police on scene of shooting in Lancaster
Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city.
WGAL
York shooting suspect turns themselves in
The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
abc27.com
York County Coroner searching for next-of-kin in York City death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the York County Coroner, the coroner’s office is searching for any family and/or next-of-kin of Ernestine Miller. Miller, who was in her 60s, was found dead due to natural causes in her York City home. Stay up to...
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
abc27.com
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Juvenile assaulted and robbed in York
YORK, PA – Detectives with the Northern York County Police Department are hoping surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for the assault and robbery of a juvenile on Albright Avenue can help them identify the suspect. On Wednesday, a juvenile walking along Albright Avenue in the 700 block was approached by an unknown male subject wearing a jacket with a fur-lined hood. The suspect grabbed the child and shoved him up against a nearby wall and robbed his cell phone from his pants pocket. The man then removed the boy’s backpack. He began rifling through the backpack and the child The post Juvenile assaulted and robbed in York appeared first on Shore News Network.
pahomepage.com
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
Police incident reported in Adams County
This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
WGAL
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
