York County, PA

abc27.com

Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
YORK, PA
WGAL

York shooting suspect turns themselves in

The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Juvenile assaulted and robbed in York

YORK, PA – Detectives with the Northern York County Police Department are hoping surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for the assault and robbery of a juvenile on Albright Avenue can help them identify the suspect. On Wednesday, a juvenile walking along Albright Avenue in the 700 block was approached by an unknown male subject wearing a jacket with a fur-lined hood. The suspect grabbed the child and shoved him up against a nearby wall and robbed his cell phone from his pants pocket. The man then removed the boy’s backpack. He began rifling through the backpack and the child The post Juvenile assaulted and robbed in York appeared first on Shore News Network.
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police incident reported in Adams County

This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help

The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

