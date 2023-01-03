Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
Late NFL Star Aaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Running Through Trust Fund For Her Own Personal Use
The lawyer in charge of overseeing late NFL star Aaron Hernandez's trust fund has accused his ex-fiancée of overspending, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trust was supposed to provide for the former New England Patriot player's daughter after his death. David Schwartz claimed that Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's spending habits "merits scrutiny" after she allegedly requested $10,000 for dance less for her daughter, Avielle, whom she shared with Hernandez. Jenkins-Hernandez received $832,040.83 since the ex-football star committed suicide while in prison in 2017. Schwartz denied Jenkin-Hernandez's request for $10,000 towards her daughter's dance lessons. He also argued that she should be removed as...
Lebanon-Express
Kelly Osbourne is 'not ready to share' her son after mom Sharon announces his birth on show
Kelly Osbourne is speaking out a day after her mother, Sharon Osbourne, announced that the 38-year-old has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson.
Comments / 0