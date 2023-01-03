ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
RadarOnline

Late NFL Star Aaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Running Through Trust Fund For Her Own Personal Use

The lawyer in charge of overseeing late NFL star Aaron Hernandez's trust fund has accused his ex-fiancée of overspending, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trust was supposed to provide for the former New England Patriot player's daughter after his death. David Schwartz claimed that Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's spending habits "merits scrutiny" after she allegedly requested $10,000 for dance less for her daughter, Avielle, whom she shared with Hernandez. Jenkins-Hernandez received $832,040.83 since the ex-football star committed suicide while in prison in 2017. Schwartz denied Jenkin-Hernandez's request for $10,000 towards her daughter's dance lessons. He also argued that she should be removed as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

