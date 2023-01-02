ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A little-known secret can save shoppers up to 70% off at Amazon – and you don’t need to be a Prime member

By Karina Mitchell
 3 days ago
WHO doesn't want to find ways to save in the new year - and thanks to a little-known secret, consumers can find massive savings at Amazon.

The best part is you could save up to 70 percent - and you don't even need to be a Prime member.

Not everyone knows about Amazon's warehouse deals, but those who do can snag up to 70 percent in savings on items - including never used products Credit: Getty

It involves focusing on the e-commerce behemoth's warehouse deals.

Most people may not be aware of the deals available, but the team at CNET said using the "little-known feature is one of our favorite hidden Amazon shopping tricks."

It goes on to reveal it is not necessary to be an Amazon Prime member to snag the lower prices and explains why the prices offer big savings.

Why are Amazon Warehouse deals so cheap?

The deals come because the products on sale are typically items that have been returned, slightly damaged, lightly used or refurbished.

It boasts a wide range of collections from gadgets to large appliances.

Every item comes with a 30-day return policy, which means that you don’t have to be worried about keeping it if you end up not wanting it, per sellerapp.com.

Here's how to scoop a deal.

How do the deals work?

It's pretty simple and straightforward:

  • Amazon receives the product inventory from the seller.
  • Amazon-qualified representatives checks the product is working.
  • They test, inspect, and grade the product to determine its quality.
  • Products are put up for sale at a huge discount for the customers to purchase.

CNET recommends heading to the Amazon Warehouse Deals landing page, because it cuts out full-price listings almost entirely so you mostly just see the discounted items.

From there you can browse categories like Computers & Tablets, Kitchen or Home Improvement.

As a big bonus, two-day shipping (one of the Amazon Prime membership perks) applies to most products.

Amazon has five different grades it assigns to items it resells.

What the different Amazon grades mean

1. Renewed

This is the highest grade an Amazon Warehouse item can receive and is on par with what other companies might call "refurbished."

Renewed items have been closely inspected and tested and determined to look and function like new and come with a 90-day replacement or refund guarantee.

2. Used, Like New

No noticeable blemishes or marks on the item, although the packaging may be damaged, incomplete or missing altogether.

All accessories are included, and any damage to the package will be described in the listing.

3. Used, Very Good

Like it suggests, the item has been lightly used, with minor visible indications of wear and tear, but is otherwise in good working order.

Packaging might be damaged, incomplete or the item repackaged. Any missing accessories will be mentioned.

4. Used, Good

Item shows moderate signs of use, packaging may be damaged or the item repackaged and it could be missing accessories, instructions or assembly tools.

5. Used, Acceptable

Very well-worn, but still fully functional. Major cosmetic defects, packaging issues and/or missing parts, accessories, instructions or tools.

How Amazon Warehouse returns work

If the item doesn't come as advertised, or you just decide you don't want it due to an imperfection, just return the item like you would any defective product.

You'll find the best deals if you're not loyal to one brand

Choosing to be cost-conscious rather than brand-conscious will save you big with the warehouse deals.

Start the search for the item you want like you would on the regular full Amazon site, except from the deals page. You will skip being shown a lot of full-price listings.

Simple as that!

There are some things to be aware of making warehouse deal purchases:

Beware, you may not have a warranty with your Warehouse Deal

Amazon cautions that because these products are considered used they don't come with the manufacturer's original warranty.

That said, if the product hasn't already been registered in someone else's name, there's a pretty good chance any issues you run into past Amazon's 30-day window can be resolved through the manufacturer.

Quick tips about buying from third-party sellers

It's important to remember the deals stem from third-party retailers whose only relationship with Amazon is that their items are for sale on its marketplace

Amazon's buyer protections lag considerably behind eBay's, however, per CNET.

eBay guarantees customers their money back in the event of a dispute, and although Amazon will ultimately do the same, its process is a bit more complicated.

Here's more on how you can get a refund if Amazon shipped your holiday gift late.

Plus a major change Amazon is contemplating tied to its Prime video sports.

