ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jim's Steaks hopes to reopen by June after last summer’s fire

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vscO1_0k2FFmio00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Popular cheesesteak destination Jim’s South St. is promising a happy new year, with new details about its planned " epic Philly comeback " from a fire last summer that gutted the business .

A Jan. 1 tweet from the iconic sandwich shop — "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!" — included an early look at architectural renderings of the rebuild.

The rendering shared on the Jim's South St. Twitter feed shows the restoration of upper floors and an update on the art deco stylings of the street-facing exterior.

Jim's, located at Fourth and South streets, has a lot of work ahead if it is going to meet owner Ken Silver's best-case-scenario projection for reopening by June 1.

City officials said faulty wiring in the building’s HVAC system was the likely cause of the July 29 fire, which took more than 125 Philadelphia Fire Department personnel over four hours to tame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGNil_0k2FFmio00
Jim's South St. suffered a devastating fire on July 29, 2022. Photo credit Philadelphia Fire Department

Within days of the fire, inspectors said the building was structurally sound. Since then, work has continued on demolition, cleanup and the early stages of renovation.

The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections issued two permits for the property in December — one to rebuild the roof and framing , and another to demolish an interior wall .

No one was injured in the fire, but Silver said it put his team of 33 employees out of work. The restaurant launched a GoFundMe page in July, anticipating the difficult road ahead. To date, it has raised more than $25,000.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

New headstone honoring Fairmount fire victims unveiled on 1-year anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday marked one year since a devastating fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Twelve people died in that blaze, including nine children.It was one of the city's deadliest fires."Not seeing them come out was really, really difficult," Fairmount resident Hannah Kohler said.In Fairmount, the burned building remains with boarded-up windows. Neighbors like Kohler walked by the small memorial of candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects."What made it a lot harder too was knowing they were just out here being kids so often," Kohler said.One year later, a headstone honoring the four adults and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Restaurant week returning to Center City January 15 through 28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are there any Center City restaurants you've wanted to try? Well, now is your chance to dine at them for a discounted price. Restaurant week returns to Center City later this month, offering foodies the chance to enjoy a prix-fixe three-course dinner or lunch.More than 80 restaurants will offer the $40 dinner and $25 lunch discounts from Jan. 15 through Jan. 28. Some of the restaurants include those of popular chefs, like Steven Starr's El Vez and Jose Garces' Village Whiskey and The Olde Bar. A full list of participating restaurants and menu options is available on the Center City Districts' website. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Philadelphia, PA Car Accidents Happen

Factors Causing Increased Car Accidents in Philadelphia, PA. First, it is only common sense that there would be a higher incidence of car accidents in more populated cities. One such city is Philadelphia, PA. A few factors impact the increased number of car accidents in any city, including Philadelphia. Driver...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Raise a Toast to the Eagle Tavern

Although many things have changed since the founding of Trenton, the desire to hit the town and grab a drink with friends has transcended generations. The Eagle Tavern, built in 1756, was a beloved 18th-century tavern with a rich and expansive history. The structure is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historically significant locations. It is suggested that Philadelphia merchant, Robert Waln, erected the iconic building. In 1765, Waln purchased Trenton Mills as well as a variety of holdings from the Kingsbury estate. These holdings helped to establish Waln in the community as a significant force in the Trenton business community. At the time of its construction, the Eagle Tavern was likely built initially as a private residence. In fact, after its establishment in 1756, it is suspected that the Waln family occupied the home. Nestled on the corners of South Broad St. and Perry St., the tavern has remained a consistent presence for some of Trenton’s most historic moments.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store

Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy