NORRISTOWN – An appointment to the Montgomery County Prison Board of Inspectors drew some debate during Thursday’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. County commissioners appointed Gary Hendler to the Prison Board of Inspectors for a three-year term, which is slated to last until Jan. 5, 2026. Hendler will join the seven-member board tasked with providing oversight, namely with overall “prison operations” and ensuring “humane treatment of Montgomery County incarcerated individuals,” according to a statement on the board’s website.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO