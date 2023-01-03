ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Do You Know This Couple? Albany International Airport Would Like Your Help

Have you ever been so frantic during a rushed airport trip that you accidentally left something behind? It's happened to all of us at some point, and often it's something small but sentimental. The folks at Albany International Airport recently found an item of significant sentimental value- a wedding album belonging to a family who flew out in 2013. The airport is working hard to reunite the album with its rightful owners.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
