Related
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Where Can You Buy The Largest Slice Of Pizza In New York State?
Are you looking to eat the biggest slice of pizza in all of New York state? If you're willing to make the drive from Central New York, you could enjoy the largest slice of pizza down near the city. For $10, you could chow down on New York's largest pizza...
New Yorkers, Want To Be A Body Double for a Movie Poster?
New York actors now have an opportunity to let their body put them on the path to fame and fortune as a body double. If you don't quite fit this description there is a second opportunity and all you need is a good selfi. Backstage is a company that gives...
Do You Know This Couple? Albany International Airport Would Like Your Help
Have you ever been so frantic during a rushed airport trip that you accidentally left something behind? It's happened to all of us at some point, and often it's something small but sentimental. The folks at Albany International Airport recently found an item of significant sentimental value- a wedding album belonging to a family who flew out in 2013. The airport is working hard to reunite the album with its rightful owners.
Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo
No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
