SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Long Island Lutheran (NY) new No. 1 team

After a busy stretch of holiday basketball, a new No. 1 girls basketball team has emerged in the beginning of 2023.

And it's a program that was a blip on the national radar at the start of the season.

Recent Nike Tournament of Champions (Arizona) winner Long Island Lutheran has vaulted to the top of the SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings on the strength of a pair of wins against top-five national opponents in that event, including reigning national champion Sidwell Friends (D.C.), which saw its 36-game winning streak snapped.

Read the full breakdown of our Week 4 (Jan. 2-7) national rankings below.

SBLive's national girls basketball rankings will be released weekly for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

Jan. 3, 2023

1. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) (9-0 – 17th)

Stunned defending national champion Sidwell Friends (then-No. 1) in the Nike TOC semifinals, then beat La Jolla Country Day (then-No. 5) in the finals. PG Kayleigh Heckel was tournament MVP. Flashback - team was 2-5 at this point a year ago.

Another week, another run through a formidable showcase tournament at the POA Holiday Classic in Portland - though unranked Camas (WA) gave Trailblazers their closest game of year in the finals (58-53).

Bad news - the 36-game winning streak is over. Good news - the drop to No. 3 isn't steep as Quakers handle another top-10 national foe in then-No. 10 Lone Peak (UT) to finish third at Nike TOC in Phoenix.

Seven games - seven convincing double-digit victories. Lancers win two winter-holiday events during the break - Hoopfest Holiday Showcase (two wins) and the North South Girls Basketball Showcase (win over University) on New Year's Day.

Pretty dominant stuff from the Eagles, who closed 2022 with their third tournament victory at the West Coast Jamboree (Platinum), defeating St. Mary's (CA) in the finals - led by MVP Kennedy Smith (24 points, 19 rebounds, three steals).

After opening the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational with a close win over Lake Highland Prep (61-56), the path got easier to another tournament title, beating Rutgers Prep (NJ) in the finals. PG Mjracle Sheppard leading the way.

Just like in-state counterpart Sierra Canyon, the Torreys won their bracket at the POA Holiday Classic, routing Oregon state champion Beaverton in the finals (65-42). P Breya Cunningham (19.4 ppg) playing as well as any interior player in the country.

Dominated the two-day Park Center Holiday Tournament right before New Year's Eve, posting 50-plus point victories over the host school and Owatonna as Stanford signee Sunaja Agara (19.0 ppg) continues to lead with Taylor Woodson out.

Red Knights making it an annual end-of-year-ritual winning the Viz Christmas Tournament, this time for fifth consecutive time by defeating fellow in-state champion Burroughs in the finals (64-37). Nation's longest winning streak up to 74 games.

Cubs had their closest test of the season in the opening round of the SJC Holiday Hoopla against Archbishop Wood (PA), 52-44. Emma Wood's 33 points (seven 3-pointers) led them to tournament title over Life Center Academy.

Furious two-month stretch capped by hosting three-day tournament called the "BallN Prep National Showcase." No such issues for the Lady Trojans (except weather), who collected three more wins, including 68-30 win over John Paul II to end year.

In what could be seen as the national game of the week, the Pantherettes defeated then-No. 15 Conway (AR), 68-66, in rematch title game at their own Sandra Meadows Classic. A year ago, Duncanville won in similar fashion - 73-72.

Continues to be a handful, even in Nike TOC losses to La Jolla Country Day (62-60) and Sidwell Friends (57-47). BYU commit Kailey Woolston averaged 19.5 points in those two games as team's offensive catalyst.

Keeps rolling through teams, including a perfect run at the year-closing Lady Tiger Classic, defeating Warsaw (70-49) in the finals. Rashunda "Spider" Jones (Purdue pledge) scores 44 points in final two games to garner tournament MVP nod.

What a past couple of weeks for ninth-grade F/C McKenna Wolizcko, who was named to the Nike TOC all-tournament team (averaged 24.0 points, 14.0 rebounds in three wins) - and has been hauling in Power 5 offers ever since (latest Ohio State).

Went to Florida to net a big win at the KSA Holiday Classic. And those December wins against Folsom and South Shore look even more impressive since those schoos have proven to be top 50 in the country.

Two-time defending Kentucky state champions' only losses are to California elite La Jolla Country Day and Archbishop Mitty (for fifth place at Nike TOC), but wins over St. John's College, Purcell-Marian and Bixby have been impressive.

Went 4-1 in the Sandra Meadows Classic, losing to host Duncanville in the tournament title game. Still in search of a signature victory, but Arkansas' top program largely beating the teams it is supposed to this winter.

Captured the John Anderson Division at the Nike TOC in Phoenix where longtime coach Karen Weitz notched her 700th career victory. Blew out three very good California teams in Carondelet, Acalanes, and Bonita Vista.

One of six first-time entrants into the SBLive Power 25 this week - and the only one still undefeated after a successful run through the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational, beating Purcell-Marian in the finals. Mya Pauldo was named MVP.

Based on strength of schedule - still the best sub-.500 team in the country with two losses to Sidwell Friends and another setback to Archbishop Mitty. But did beat fringe-top 25 teams Clackamas (OR) and St. John's (DC) at Nike TOC.

Went 3-0 at the Tarkanian Classic before getting hammered by Sierra Canyon on the final day (Diamond Division). Wins over Mater Dei, Monterey and Shabbach Christian are enough to vault Patriots into SBLive Power 25.

Picked up win over red-hot South Shore at Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational to close out 2022 (guardMikayla Blakes was named MVP of team's bracket). Only losses this season are to nationally ranked Montverde Acadmey and Morris Catholic.

Avenged earlier loss to Cooper, and with wins over San Joaquin Memorial (CA), Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ), Shabach Christian (MD), Amarillo (TX), and Clark (TX) -slides from bubble team to inside the Top 25.

Winner of 15 games in a row, including past two by double digits over Summer Creek and Coppell (both teams had defeated highly-regarded South Grand Prairie) - and team that hasn't lost since November rounds out this week's rankings.

BUBBLE TEAMS:

Camas (Camas, WA)

Coppell (Coppell, TX)

Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

Edmond North (Edmond, OK)

Example Academy (Frankfort, IL)

Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, FL)

McDonogh (Owings Mills, MD)

Monterey (Lubbock, TX)

Olmstead Falls (Olmstead Falls, Ohio)

Purcell Marian Catholic (Cincinnati, Ohio)

South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

South Shore (Brooklyn, NY)

St. John's (Washington D.C.)

Summer Creek (Houston, TX)